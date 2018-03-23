Puppet Nation ZA and Tjovitjo take top honours at Saftas night 1

North West - On Thursday the Television and Film Industry celebrated another year of the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) held in Sun City, Bokone Bophirima. 

Night one of the awards celebrates excellence within the technical craft of the industry, which is made up of people who are the back bone of the business. 

The evening, hosted by Phat Joe, was a spectacular celebration of the talent behind-the-scenes that the viewers at home never get to see in front of their screens. The industry came and witnessed as accolades were handed out to Isibaya, Tjovitjo, Lockdown and Ring of Lies to name but a few.

“It is important to celebrate each and every person who plays a crucial role in the journey of creating the magic we see on our screens daily. Today’s winners are an integral part of translating South Africa’s golden stories into entertaining and thought provoking conversation pieces. Congratulations to all the winners, we are extremely proud of the contribution you make to the South African film and television industry” NFVF CEO Ms. Zama Mkosi.

See the full list of winners here:

Best Short Film
Apocalypse Now Now

Best Achievement in Art / Production Design TV Comedy
Puppet Nation ZA

Best Achievement in Make-up and HairstyIng - TV Comedy
Ses Top La 4

Best Achievement in Wardrobe/ Costume Design- TV Comedy
Puppet Nation ZA

Best Achievement in  Sound Design- TV Comedy
Puppet Nation ZA

Best Achievement in  Cinematography- TV Comedy
Puppet Nation ZA

Best Achievement in Editing- TV Comedy
SuzelleDIY

Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score – TV Soap/Telenovela
Ring of Lies 2

Best Achievement in Post Production - TV Soap/Telenovela
High Rollers 3

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Telenovela
Ring of Lies 2

Best Achievement in Wardrobe, Make-up and Hair - TV Soap/Telenovela
Isibaya

Best Achievement in Art/ Production Design - TV Soap/Telenovela
Isibaya 

Best Achievement in Editing - TV Drama
Tjovitjo

Best Achievement in Sound Design - TV Drama
Tjovitjo

Best  Achievement in  Original Music/ Score-TV Drama
Isikizi 2

Best Achievement in Art / Production Design - TV Drama
Tjovitjo

Best Achievement in Wardrobe/Costume Design - TV Drama
Die Boekklub 2

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Drama
Lockdown

Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Drama
Tjovitjo

Best Achievement in Directing - Documentary Feature
Skulls of my People

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Documentary Feature
Skulls of my People

Best Achievement in Editing - Documentary Feature
The Giant is Falling

Best Achievement in Sound Design - Documentary Feature
The Giant is Falling

Best Documentary Short
Nanlaban: The Philippines War on Drugs

Best Wildlife Programme
King of the Mountain Baboons

Best Children’s Programme
Xcellerate

Best Reality Show
Wingin It 

Best Game Show
Die Kliek (S5) 

Best International Format Show
Shark Tank South Africa

Best Factual & Educational Programme
Our Moments 

Best Current Affairs  Programme
Enviroserv: Kicking up a Stink

Best Variety & Magazine Show
Edik van Nantes 2 

Best Youth Programme
MTV Shuga - In Real Life

Best Talk Show
Republiek van Zoid Afrika

Best Music Show
Starlight Classics

Best made for TV Movie
O Kae Molao

Best Micro budget Film
New Era Sessions

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film
Beyond the River

Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature Film
From a house on Willow Street

Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score - Feature Film
Kalushi

Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film
Inxeba (The Wound)

Best Achievement in  Production Design – Feature Film
Kalushi

Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film
Kalushi

Best Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling - Feature Film
From A House on Willow Street

Catch the Saftas ceremony on Saturday, 24 March live from Sun City on SABC2 (DStv 192) at 20:00. 

