Puppet Nation ZA and Tjovitjo take top honours at Saftas night 1

North West - On Thursday the Television and Film Industry celebrated another year of the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) held in Sun City, Bokone Bophirima.
Night one of the awards celebrates excellence within the technical craft of the industry, which is made up of people who are the back bone of the business.
The evening, hosted by Phat Joe, was a spectacular celebration of the talent behind-the-scenes that the viewers at home never get to see in front of their screens. The industry came and witnessed as accolades were handed out to Isibaya, Tjovitjo, Lockdown and Ring of Lies to name but a few.
“It is important to celebrate each and every person who plays a crucial role in the journey of creating the magic we see on our screens daily. Today’s winners are an integral part of translating South Africa’s golden stories into entertaining and thought provoking conversation pieces. Congratulations to all the winners, we are extremely proud of the contribution you make to the South African film and television industry” NFVF CEO Ms. Zama Mkosi.
Best Short FilmApocalypse Now Now
Best Achievement in Art / Production Design TV ComedyPuppet Nation ZA
Best Achievement in Make-up and HairstyIng - TV ComedySes Top La 4
Best Achievement in Wardrobe/ Costume Design- TV ComedyPuppet Nation ZA
Best Achievement in Sound Design- TV ComedyPuppet Nation ZA
Best Achievement in Cinematography- TV ComedyPuppet Nation ZA
Best Achievement in Editing- TV ComedySuzelleDIY
Congratulations to SuzelleDIY?, Ari Kruger for winning the Golden Horn award for Best Achievement in Editing- TV Comedy #SAFTAs12 @SuzelleDIY? @arikrugerA post shared by SAFTAs (@saftassa) on Mar 22, 2018 at 6:18pm PDT
Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score – TV Soap/TelenovelaRing of Lies 2
Best Achievement in Post Production - TV Soap/TelenovelaHigh Rollers 3
Best Achievement in Cinematography - TelenovelaRing of Lies 2
Best Achievement in Wardrobe, Make-up and Hair - TV Soap/TelenovelaIsibaya
Best Achievement in Art/ Production Design - TV Soap/TelenovelaIsibaya
Best Achievement in Editing - TV DramaTjovitjo
Best Achievement in Sound Design - TV DramaTjovitjo
Congratulations to Tjovitjo, Motheo Moeng, Marius Van Graan & Ofentse Mwase for winning the Golden Horn award for Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Drama #SAFTAs12 @Motheomodaguru @MariusVideoPhoto@OMFilmsSAA post shared by SAFTAs (@saftassa) on Mar 22, 2018 at 6:25pm PDT
Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score-TV DramaIsikizi 2
Best Achievement in Art / Production Design - TV DramaTjovitjo
Best Achievement in Wardrobe/Costume Design - TV DramaDie Boekklub 2
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV DramaLockdown
Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV DramaTjovitjo
Best Achievement in Directing - Documentary FeatureSkulls of my People
Best Achievement in Cinematography - Documentary FeatureSkulls of my People
Congratulations to Republiek van Zoid Afrika, Brainwave Productions for winning the Golden Horn award for Best Talk Show #SAFTAs12 @karenzoidA post shared by SAFTAs (@saftassa) on Mar 22, 2018 at 6:39pm PDT
Best Achievement in Editing - Documentary FeatureThe Giant is Falling
Best Achievement in Sound Design - Documentary FeatureThe Giant is Falling
Best Documentary ShortNanlaban: The Philippines War on Drugs
Best Wildlife ProgrammeKing of the Mountain Baboons
Best Children’s ProgrammeXcellerate
Best Reality ShowWingin It
Best Game ShowDie Kliek (S5)
Best International Format ShowShark Tank South Africa
Congratulations to New Era Sessions, Rouge Music Entertainmentfor winning the Golden Horn award for Best Micro Budget Film #SAFTAs12A post shared by SAFTAs (@saftassa) on Mar 22, 2018 at 6:39pm PDT
Best Factual & Educational ProgrammeOur Moments
Best Current Affairs ProgrammeEnviroserv: Kicking up a Stink
Best Variety & Magazine ShowEdik van Nantes 2
Best Youth ProgrammeMTV Shuga - In Real Life
Best Talk ShowRepubliek van Zoid Afrika
Best Music ShowStarlight Classics
Best made for TV MovieO Kae Molao
Congratulations to Skulls of my People, Vincent Moloi for winning the Golden Horn award for Best Achievement in Directing - Documentary Feature #SAFTAs12 @vincentmoloiA post shared by SAFTAs (@saftassa) on Mar 22, 2018 at 6:48pm PDT
Best Micro budget FilmNew Era Sessions
Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature FilmBeyond the River
Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature FilmFrom a house on Willow Street
Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score - Feature FilmKalushi
Best Achievement in Editing – Feature FilmInxeba (The Wound)
Best Achievement in Production Design – Feature FilmKalushi
Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature FilmKalushi
Best Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling - Feature FilmFrom A House on Willow Street
Congratulations to Wingin It,Cheeky Mediafor winning the Golden Horn award for Best Reality Show #SAFTAs12 @Janez_Vermeiren @iamSivNA post shared by SAFTAs (@saftassa) on Mar 22, 2018 at 6:38pm PDT
Catch the Saftas ceremony on Saturday, 24 March live from Sun City on SABC2 (DStv 192) at 20:00.
