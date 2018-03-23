Puppet Nation ZA and Tjovitjo take top honours at Saftas night 1

North West - On Thursday the Television and Film Industry celebrated another year of the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) held in Sun City, Bokone Bophirima.

Night one of the awards celebrates excellence within the technical craft of the industry, which is made up of people who are the back bone of the business.

The evening, hosted by Phat Joe, was a spectacular celebration of the talent behind-the-scenes that the viewers at home never get to see in front of their screens. The industry came and witnessed as accolades were handed out to Isibaya, Tjovitjo, Lockdown and Ring of Lies to name but a few.

“It is important to celebrate each and every person who plays a crucial role in the journey of creating the magic we see on our screens daily. Today’s winners are an integral part of translating South Africa’s golden stories into entertaining and thought provoking conversation pieces. Congratulations to all the winners, we are extremely proud of the contribution you make to the South African film and television industry” NFVF CEO Ms. Zama Mkosi.

See the full list of winners here:



Best Short Film

Apocalypse Now Now



Best Achievement in Art / Production Design TV Comedy

Puppet Nation ZA

Best Achievement in Make-up and HairstyIng - TV Comedy

Ses Top La 4

Best Achievement in Wardrobe/ Costume Design- TV Comedy

Puppet Nation ZA

Best Achievement in Sound Design- TV Comedy

Puppet Nation ZA

Best Achievement in Cinematography- TV Comedy

Puppet Nation ZA

Best Achievement in Editing- TV Comedy

SuzelleDIY

Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score – TV Soap/Telenovela

Ring of Lies 2

Best Achievement in Post Production - TV Soap/Telenovela

High Rollers 3

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Telenovela

Ring of Lies 2

Best Achievement in Wardrobe, Make-up and Hair - TV Soap/Telenovela

Isibaya

Best Achievement in Art/ Production Design - TV Soap/Telenovela

Isibaya

Best Achievement in Editing - TV Drama

Tjovitjo

Best Achievement in Sound Design - TV Drama

Tjovitjo

Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score-TV Drama

Isikizi 2

Best Achievement in Art / Production Design - TV Drama

Tjovitjo

Best Achievement in Wardrobe/Costume Design - TV Drama

Die Boekklub 2

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Drama

Lockdown

Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Drama

Tjovitjo

Best Achievement in Directing - Documentary Feature

Skulls of my People

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Documentary Feature

Skulls of my People

Best Achievement in Editing - Documentary Feature

The Giant is Falling

Best Achievement in Sound Design - Documentary Feature

The Giant is Falling

Best Documentary Short

Nanlaban: The Philippines War on Drugs



Best Wildlife Programme

King of the Mountain Baboons

Best Children’s Programme

Xcellerate

Best Reality Show

Wingin It

Best Game Show

Die Kliek (S5)

Best International Format Show

Shark Tank South Africa

Best Factual & Educational Programme

Our Moments

Best Current Affairs Programme

Enviroserv: Kicking up a Stink

Best Variety & Magazine Show

Edik van Nantes 2

Best Youth Programme

MTV Shuga - In Real Life

Best Talk Show

Republiek van Zoid Afrika

Best Music Show

Starlight Classics

Best made for TV Movie

O Kae Molao

Best Micro budget Film

New Era Sessions

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film

Beyond the River

Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature Film

From a house on Willow Street

Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score - Feature Film

Kalushi

Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film

Inxeba (The Wound)

Best Achievement in Production Design – Feature Film

Kalushi

Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film

Kalushi

Best Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling - Feature Film

From A House on Willow Street