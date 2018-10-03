Redi Tlhabi Unfiltered on Sunday nights with new talk show

Cape Town – The SABC is replacing JJ Tabane's cancelled Frankly Speaking on Sunday nights with a new talk show, Unfiltered starting this Sunday at 20:30 with Redi Tlhabi.

Tlhabi returned to the SABC and as the host of The Big Debate "town hall" discussion show for its 8th season in late-2017.

Like Frankly Speaking, Unfiltered will be shown on SABC News (DStv 404) and SABC3 simultaneously.

The SABC says Unfiltered will "boldly tackle the broad spectrum of issues affecting South Africans, including crime, corruption, education, politics as well as economic and social issues".

Phathiswa Magopeni, the head of SABC news and current affairs, says "SABC News is taking an unrestrained, courageous and forthright approach to discussing tough issues facing South African citizens daily".

"Redi is a dynamic and versatile journalist who fits the profile of the show and our editorial character very well. We are happy to welcome her back as part of the SABC News team."

Tlhabi, who holds a BA Communications and honours degree in English literature and currently working on a masters degree in gender and politics, says "I have always responded positively to conversations that help us confront the ills of our society and affirm our quest for justice, democracy and accountability. It is with that vision that I begin this new chapter with the SABC".

