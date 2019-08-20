Reeva Steenkamp's family to set the record straight in new documentary series





Cape Town - Uprise.Africa, a crowdfunding platform is facilitating fundraising for a new documentary series titled My Name is Reeva.

The series is set to be directed and co-produced by Warren Batchelor and co-producer Tony Miguel.

The documentary delves into the personal story of Reeva Steenkamp through the eyes of her loved ones, including her mother June Steenkamp, who wrote the book titled Reeva: A Mother’s Story and her father, Barry.

The intimate tell-all will focus on Reeva, her story, the impact her murder and trial had on her parents, family and close friends. The trial made history as being the first murder trial ever to be televised live in South Africa history, heightening worldwide interest, but failing to reveal the truth of what happened that night.

"Through this documentary, we are determined to tell Reeva’s story; people will get to see another side that seeks to answer some of the questions that have been left unanswered, the truth and who Reeva was. She would want us to do this for her," said June Steenkamp.