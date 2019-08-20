Reeva Steenkamp's family to set the record straight in new documentary series

2019-08-20 10:03

-Supplied
 


Cape Town - Uprise.Africa, a crowdfunding platform is facilitating fundraising for a new documentary series titled My Name is Reeva.

The series is set to be directed and co-produced by Warren Batchelor and co-producer Tony Miguel.

The documentary delves into the personal story of Reeva Steenkamp through the eyes of her loved ones, including her mother June Steenkamp, who wrote the book titled Reeva: A Mother’s Story and her father, Barry.

The intimate tell-all will focus on Reeva, her story, the impact her murder and trial had on her parents, family and close friends. The trial made history as being the first murder trial ever to be televised live in South Africa history, heightening worldwide interest, but failing to reveal the truth of what happened that night.

"Through this documentary, we are determined to tell Reeva’s story; people will get to see another side that seeks to answer some of the questions that have been left unanswered, the truth and who Reeva was. She would want us to do this for her," said June Steenkamp.

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Anele Mdoda’s gorgeous bikini looks while in Mauritius PICS: Dwayne Johnson marries long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian in secret ceremony INFOGRAPHIC: The royals ranked from most to least favourite by the British public Crowning of Miss SA's Zozibini Tunzi makes waves around the globe Get ready for more murder, mystery and moustaches: ITV renews Endeavour for an 8th season
A new queen, apartment and convertible - Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi tops Google searches! Here's what's new at SA cinemas this weekend! Did Meghan pose with Kate two years before meeting Prince Harry? This picture has the internet saying it was always meant to be PICS: Miss SA in her brand new R1m Merc PICS: Lootlove finally shares adorable snaps of her twins
NEXT ON CHANNELX

We can't wait to watch this new TV show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon!

2019-08-20 08:56
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 