Riana Nel joins Riky Rick as coach on The Voice SA

Cape Town - Watch out rapper Riky Rick! There’s some serious competition coming your way from another new coach in the third season of M-Net’s The Voice South Africa.

One of strongest female voices and successful songwriter in the local music industry, gospel and pop music star Riana Nel, will take a seat in one of The Voice SA’s famous red chairs when the cameras roll for season 3’s pre-recorded Blind Auditions later this month.

Riana’s impressive résumé includes a long list of chart-topping songs, hit albums and awards.

It all started in 2001 with her first Gospel album Oopmond, which was honoured in two categories at the Lier Awards: Best New Artist and Best Female Vocalist.

In the same year she won the Geraas awards for Best Gospel Artist and Best New Artist. But it was her first pop album Die Moeite Werd from 2012, and, more recently 2014’s Die Regte Tyd, that truly turned her into a music awards darling.

When asked, unassuming Riana will reveal that she has raked in numerous SAMA, Huisgenoot Tempo and Ghoema awards as well.

"We’re blessed and excited to have Riana on our panel of coaches for season 3," says M-Net’s Head of Publicity, Lani Lombard.

"She is sweet, down-to-earth and friendly, but don’t underestimate her competitive spirit, commitment and conscientiousness. She did an excellent job as Lira’s co-coach in season 2 and is bound to give season 3’s rival coaches a run for their money."

At the Blind Auditions, during which the coaches sit with their backs to the stage, Riana plans to turn around for vocalists with an authentic, on-key, sound.

"I am ready to be blown away and be the cheerleader for people who really can – and want to – make singing their career. I am looking for that goose-bump-inducing kind of voice that makes you want to cry, laugh or just get up off your chair and then shout ‘yasss'! In other words, something that connects with my heart!"

And why should the talent pick her when more than one coach wants them in their team? "I am a vocal and song writing teacher. I have been working with one of the biggest labels in the country and I have written songs for many top-selling singers," Riana says.

"I recognise talent and authenticity at a glance, and help singers find the best part of themselves and foster it. And that’s what it will take to win The Voice SA. My career was kick-started when I won a competition, so I know the ropes!"

The other two coaches who will compete with Riana and rapper Riky Rick in The Voice season 3 will be announced later this week.

READ MORE ABOUT THE VOICE SA SEASON 3 HERE:

- Riky Rick takes a seat in the red chair on The Voice SA

- Anele Mdoda is the new host of The Voice SA