Roseanne Barr reacts to show's cancellation

Cape Town – Roseanne Barr has reacted to the cancellation of her show on ABC.

ABC axed the show after Barr posted a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. (Read more here)

Reruns of the original series have also been pulled from Viacom owned channels reports Variety.

She later apologised for her tweet and said she would leave Twitter.

However, following the announcement Barr retweeted fans who were upset about the show’s cancellation.

Barr finally broke her silence with a tweet of her own saying: “Don't feel sorry for me, guys. I just want to apologise to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.”

She went on to ask fans not to defend her and said losing her show “is 0 compared to being labelled a racist over one tweet that I regret even more.”

guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please. ty — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Later in the evening her publicist realeased a statement which Buzzfeed reporter Kate Aurthur shared.



The Associated Press reports that Barr has now been dropped by her agents. ICM Partners said in a statement Tuesday that Barr's tweet was "disgraceful," ''unacceptable" and "antithetical to our core values." The company says it has ended its relationship with Barr "effective immediately."



THE CAST AND CREW REACTS

"This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we've created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member." ''Roseanne" co-star Sara Gilbert, via Twitter. In another tweet: "Roseanne's recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."

"I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable." 'Roseanne' co-star Emma Kenney, via Twitter. In another tweet: "As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win."

"I support ABC's decision to cancel the show in the wake of Roseanne Barr's most recent reprehensible tweets. Our goal was to promote constructive discussion about the issues that divide us. It represented the work of hundreds of talented people. I hope the good work done is not totally eclipsed by these abhorrent and offensive comments, and that Roseanne seeks the help she so clearly needs." — statement from "Roseanne" executive producer Tom Werner.

"On behalf of all the writers and producers, we worked incredibly hard to create an amazing show. I was personally horrified and saddened by the comments and in no way do they reflect the values of the people who worked so hard to make this the iconic show that it is." — 'Roseanne' executive producer and co-show-runner Bruce Helford, in a statement released through his agent.