SA comedians join international cast of new Netflix show

Cape Town - Comedians of the World is coming to Netflix on 1 January 2019, so there’s no further excuse needed to stay indoors and get too comfortable with the international language of laughter.
The show, a global first of its kind, will bring together 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy event series.
The series will feature specials from four of South Africa’s top comedians, Loyiso Gola, Riaad Moosa, Tumi Morake and Loyiso Madinga.
New Year's Day just got a lot funnier! Comedians of the World ft. @loyisogola @tumi_morake @LoyisoMadinga & @RiaadMoosa streaming on the 1st of January! @NetflixIsAJoke pic.twitter.com/mCTNUaRuJ1— Netflix South Africa (@NetflixSA) December 3, 2018
The groundbreaking series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity, taped in eight languages from around the world. All episodes will drop in one go - so get ready to catch the giggles.
TALENT INCLUDE
US:
Neal Brennan
Chris D’Elia
Nicole Byer
Nick Swardson
AUS/NZ:
Joel Creasey
Urzila Carlson
Nazeem Hussain
Cal Wilson
QUEBEC:
Louis-José Houde
François Bellefeuille
Katherine Levac
Adib Alkhalidey
CANADA:
Ivan Decker
DeAnne Smith
K. Trevor Wilson
Dave Merheje
UK:
Nish Kumar
Joel Dommett
Mae Martin
Ellie Taylor
FRANCE:
Shirley Souagnon
Jason Brokerss
Tania Dutel
Donel Jack’sman
View this post on InstagramA post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on Dec 3, 2018 at 4:41am PST
MIDDLE EAST:
Moayad Alnefaie
Adi Khalefa
Rawsan Hallak
Ibraheem Alkhairallah
MEXICO:
Franco Escamilla
Hugo El Cojo Feliz
Gaby Llanas
BRAZIL:
Afonso Padilha
Thiago Ventura
Mhel Marrer
NETHERLANDS:
Soundos El Ahmadi
Martijn Koning
Rayen Panday
GERMANY:
Enissa Amani
Ilka Bessin
Kaya Yanar
INDIA:
Aditi Mittal
Atul Khatri
Amit Tandon
