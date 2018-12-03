SA comedians join international cast of new Netflix show

2018-12-03 14:12

Tumi Morake

Cape Town -  Comedians of the World is coming to Netflix on 1 January 2019, so there’s no further excuse needed to stay indoors and get too comfortable with the international language of laughter. 

The show, a global first of its kind, will bring together 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy event series.

The series will feature specials from four of South Africa’s top comedians, Loyiso Gola, Riaad Moosa, Tumi Morake and Loyiso Madinga.

The groundbreaking series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity, taped in eight languages from around the world. All episodes will drop in one go - so get ready to catch the giggles.  

TALENT INCLUDE 

US:

Neal Brennan

Chris D’Elia

Nicole Byer

Nick Swardson 

AUS/NZ:

Joel Creasey

Urzila Carlson

Nazeem Hussain

Cal Wilson 

QUEBEC:

Louis-José Houde

François Bellefeuille

Katherine Levac

Adib Alkhalidey 

CANADA:

Ivan Decker

DeAnne Smith

K. Trevor Wilson

Dave Merheje 

UK:

Nish Kumar

Joel Dommett

Mae Martin

Ellie Taylor 

FRANCE:

Shirley Souagnon

Jason Brokerss

Tania Dutel

Donel Jack’sman 

MIDDLE EAST:

Moayad Alnefaie

Adi Khalefa

Rawsan Hallak

Ibraheem Alkhairallah 

MEXICO:

Franco Escamilla

Hugo El Cojo Feliz

Gaby Llanas 

BRAZIL:

Afonso Padilha

Thiago Ventura

Mhel Marrer 

NETHERLANDS:

Soundos El Ahmadi

Martijn Koning

Rayen Panday 

GERMANY:

Enissa Amani

Ilka Bessin

Kaya Yanar

INDIA:

Aditi Mittal

Atul Khatri

Amit Tandon 

