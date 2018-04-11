SABC3 sets return date for Survivor – at the same time as M-Net’s Survivor SA

2018-04-11 14:08 by Thinus Ferreira
 
Survivor Cambodia cast members.

Cape Town – SABC3 has just set the starting date of the next season of the American reality series, Survivor, for Monday 7 May at 19:30 – just four days after the start of Survivor South Africa: Philippines on M-Net (DStv 101) on Thursday 3 May at 19:00.

Fingers crossed however that Survivor Cambodia: Second Chance will actually start on 7 May on SABC3, since the channel has had problems, payment issues, delays and postponements, tapes not arriving in time, as well as technical playout issues with basically every season of Survivor the past three years. (Read more here)

With Survivor Cambodia penciled in on SABC3's preliminary May schedule, TV critics and viewers will have to try and follow two Survivors at the same time with two episodes of the island scheming competition show per week.

Survivor Cambodia is the 31st season of Survivor and has 20 contestants – all people who have been on the show before – hence the "second chance" subtitle. It was filmed at Koh Rong in Cambodia with host Jeff Probst and was broadcast in America in late-2015.

Filming of M-Net's latest season of Survivor SA by production company Afrokaans, Survivor SA: Philippines, took place earlier this year on islands in the Philippines with host Nico Panagio and will have more episodes and surprises than before – as well as something incredibly unbelievable.

2018-04-11 05:00
