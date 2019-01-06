In partnership with

SA’s Dulux dog, Oscar, dies

Cape Town – The fluffy face of Dulux paint in South Africa, Oscar, has died. 

The Old English Sheepdog was nine-and-a-half years old. 

According to a report by Comaro Chronicle, Oscar was imported from Belgium in 2009 by Sue Green and had been ill for the past year. 

Not only did he make countless TV appearances but he was also part of JOY Dogs – a therapeutic program that visits schools and facilities for the aged. 

Orion, an Old English Sheepdog imported from Russia, will now take over Oscar’s duties. 

Dulux paid tribute to Oscar on Twitter, tweeting: "We’re sad to hear you’ve crossed the Rainbow bridge Oscar. Thank you for the colourful memories."

Oscar still appeared in a new print advert for Dulux in November 2018.

"We miss Oscar and are proud of the many lives he touched and the people he made happy. We wish to thank Dr Dave Erasmus from Kibler Park Vet who looked after him and helped make his last few months comfortable," said Sue.

Dulux have used an Old English Sheepdog as the brand mascot for Dulux paint since 1961.

