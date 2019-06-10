Showmax is testing live sport streaming on its app

2019-06-10 12:43
 
Hashim Amla and Quinton De Kock of South Africa ma

Cape Town - Showmax has launched a trial to test live sport streaming on its app.

The streaming service has also added pre-recorded sports content.

The trial is accessible to a randomly selected group of South African customers and is available on most apps and platforms except Apple TV, Xbox and Playstation, and some smart TVs).

The content includes: Live broadcast of South Africa's ICC Cricket World Cup games, extended highlights from major games, magazine and talk shows from SuperSport, selected live professional and amateur events including games from the SuperSport Rugby challenge, and sport-focused movies and documentaries.

Users who have been given access to the trial will have a 'sport' option on the main navigation bar after series and movies. (See screenshot below)

Showmax sport test.

There's no guarantee that the full bouquet will be available if the live streaming gets rolled out.

The official Twitter account tweeted to the following to a user: "There are no current plans to offer full bouquets of all sports; however, we do intend to try different content on the service over time. ~ME"

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

Read more on:    showmax  |  tv  |  sport  |  streaming service

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Afrikaans singer dies in car accident Beloved 'Egoli' actress Christine Basson dies Here he is! Mr South Africa 2019 crowned This brunette is the spitting image of Duchess Meghan SA singer Nichume Siwundla dies
Becoming Meghan Markle: Tiffany Smith speaks about playing the Duchess of Sussex in new Lifetime film WATCH: Connie Ferguson breaks the internet with her abs Could Harry and Meghan raise Archie in South Africa? Afrikaans Ghoema Music Awards to continue, loses CEO PIC: A sneak peek from Bonang's pre-birthday photo shoot
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Beloved 'Egoli' actress dies – reports

2019-06-10 08:29
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 