Showmax is testing live sport streaming on its app

Cape Town - Showmax has launched a trial to test live sport streaming on its app.

The streaming service has also added pre-recorded sports content.

The trial is accessible to a randomly selected group of South African customers and is available on most apps and platforms except Apple TV, Xbox and Playstation, and some smart TVs).

The content includes: Live broadcast of South Africa's ICC Cricket World Cup games, extended highlights from major games, magazine and talk shows from SuperSport, selected live professional and amateur events including games from the SuperSport Rugby challenge, and sport-focused movies and documentaries.

Users who have been given access to the trial will have a 'sport' option on the main navigation bar after series and movies. (See screenshot below)

There's no guarantee that the full bouquet will be available if the live streaming gets rolled out.

The official Twitter account tweeted to the following to a user: "There are no current plans to offer full bouquets of all sports; however, we do intend to try different content on the service over time. ~ME"

