Somizi in the hot seat in Comedy Central’s third South African Roast

2018-03-19 10:12
 
Somizi

Cape Town – Comedy Central (DStv 122) is doing a third instalment of its localised South African series of The Comedy Central Roast of ... with socialite and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo who will be taking the hot seat in The Comedy Central Roast of Somizi set for broadcast on the channel on 7 May.

An uncensored version of the Somizi roast will be made available on MultiChoice's subscription video-on-demand service (SVOD) Showmax from 8 May.

The Comedy Central Roast of Somizi follows a roast of Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr in September 2012, and one with Kenny Kunene in early 2014 who replaced Leon Schuster at short notice.

Somizi continues as one of the trio of judges for the upcoming 14th season of Idols on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) that is currently filming the nationwide auditions and just completed shooting the grueling Theatre Week this past weekend at the Wild Coast Sun in Port Edward. He is also one of the presenters of the magazine gossip show V Entertainment on 1Magic (DStv 103).

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Cape Town Carnival 2018 was a force of nature Charlize Theron: I have a very personal experience with gun violence FIRST LOOK: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Lifetime love story Local soccer stars and the women they love Pabi Moloi on her Saftas nomination: 'I'm thrilled'
Black Panther makes African box office history This 44-year-old hilariously recreates famous celebrity snaps you have to see! WATCH: John Kani and Connie Chiume on Black Panther and what the movie means to them WATCH: We sit down with Black Panther's Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o in South Africa The full line-up for One Source Live has been announced... And it's fire!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

FIRST LOOK: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Lifetime love story

2018-03-19 08:28
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 