Somizi in the hot seat in Comedy Central’s third South African Roast

Cape Town – Comedy Central (DStv 122) is doing a third instalment of its localised South African series of The Comedy Central Roast of ... with socialite and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo who will be taking the hot seat in The Comedy Central Roast of Somizi set for broadcast on the channel on 7 May.

An uncensored version of the Somizi roast will be made available on MultiChoice's subscription video-on-demand service (SVOD) Showmax from 8 May.

Get ready for some seriously fierce and fabulous flames as Somizi gets ready to face the heat in the @ComedyCentralAF Roast of @somizi, with the uncut, uncensored mayhem on Showmax on 8 May ?? #RoastZA pic.twitter.com/yURIyYBWiB — Showmax (@ShowmaxOnline) March 19, 2018

The Comedy Central Roast of Somizi follows a roast of Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr in September 2012, and one with Kenny Kunene in early 2014 who replaced Leon Schuster at short notice.

Somizi continues as one of the trio of judges for the upcoming 14th season of Idols on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) that is currently filming the nationwide auditions and just completed shooting the grueling Theatre Week this past weekend at the Wild Coast Sun in Port Edward. He is also one of the presenters of the magazine gossip show V Entertainment on 1Magic (DStv 103).

