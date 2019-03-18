South African singer a surprise hit on The Voice US

Cape Town – South African singer Selkii has taken The Voice US by storm.

The singer, whose real name is Jess Yallup, blew the judges away with her rendition of I Try, by Macy Gray.

Her blind audition got her turns from Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

Selkii revealed on Instagram that she ended up choosing Blake. She is the first South Africa to appear on the show now in it's 16th season. 

The Durbanite has been living in the US with her husband since 2017. No stranger to reality singing competitions Selkii made it to the Top 7 in Idols South Africa season 6 in 2010.

