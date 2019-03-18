South African singer a surprise hit on The Voice US

Cape Town – South African singer Selkii has taken The Voice US by storm.
The singer, whose real name is Jess Yallup, blew the judges away with her rendition of I Try, by Macy Gray.
Her blind audition got her turns from Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.
WATCH HER AUDITION HERE:
Selkii revealed on Instagram that she ended up choosing Blake. She is the first South Africa to appear on the show now in it's 16th season.
SEE THE POST HERE:
View this post on Instagram Ooooo wahoooo !!!!!!so there you have it!!!! It’s Blake I chose Blake!!!!! Soooo soooo blessed and grateful to have all the support I have Thankyou everyone! Selkii watch party live in Orlando! Watching #NBC #nbcthevoice #teamblake #blakeshelton @blakeshelton @nbcthevoice @shakeydean #teamblakeA post shared by Selkii #NBCTheVoice #teamblake (@selkii) on Mar 11, 2019 at 5:24pm PDT
A post shared by Selkii #NBCTheVoice #teamblake (@selkii) on Mar 11, 2019 at 5:24pm PDT
The Durbanite has been living in the US with her husband since 2017. No stranger to reality singing competitions Selkii made it to the Top 7 in Idols South Africa season 6 in 2010.
WATCH HER SING MICHAEL JACKSON'S EARTH SONG HERE:
