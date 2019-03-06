Tali’s Baby Diary? Second season possible after Tali’s Wedding Diary crosses 1m views

Cape Town – A second season – perhaps Tali’s Baby Diary? – is becoming a strong possibility after the South African mockumentary series Tali’s Wedding Diary on, Showmax, just passed a viewership milestone.

At Saturday's 13th Saftas of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) at Sun City, Tali's Wedding Diary won 5 awards, the first for Showmax and the first for any streaming service at the Saftas.

Tali’s Wedding Diary won Best comedy, Best actress (Julia Anastasopoulos as Tali Shapiro), Best directing (Ari Kruger), Best cinematography (James Adey) and for Best editing (Richard Starkey) and got the most awards in the 13th Saftas' comedy category.

READ MORE: Showmax makes history as first streaming service to win at Saftas

Following the show’s wins, Showmax has released its first concrete viewership number for a show.



Showmax says that the week before the 13th Saftas the show reached the milestone of passing 1 million views on Showmax. The streaming service released Tali's Wedding Diary in December 2017, which means it took a year and two months for the show to reach 1 million views.

The mockumentary follows Tali, a self-obsessed Johannesburg princess who's moved to Cape Town and is planning her wedding to property-agent fiance Darren (Anton Taylor). The series was inspired by Julia's own wedding to Ari, her SuzelleDIY and Tali's Wedding Diary co-creator.

Coincidentally Julia and Ari welcomed their first child together last year.

It's not yet clear whether or if Tali's Wedding Diary has or will be renewed for a second season, but Ari, after the Saftas win, said: "Let's hope this recognition allows us to make the next chapter."

READ MORE:

Suzelle DIY star Julia Anastasopoulos welcomes baby girl named Zoe 2018-07-09 19:20 Cape Town - YouTube sensation Julia Anastasopoulos has welcomed her first child with husband, Ari Kruger. Julia announced her daughter's birth with a photo of the newborn's feet on Instagram on Monday evening. "She's here! Our precious baby Zoe arrived on Saturday and we are completely in love.



