Thando Thabethe on baring it all: 'No, I don't get naked'

Cape Town – Thando Thabethe's talk show Thando Bares All debuts on Saturday, 2 June at 21:00 on TLC (DStv 135) and will focus on a series of issues that ordinary people go through in their daily lives, but are afraid to talk about.

During a telephone interview with Channel24 Thando filled us in on the inspiration behind the name and what we can expect from the show.

Talking about the inspiration behind the name of the show Thando says laughingly: “No, I don’t get naked at all!”

“It actually means that there are no boundaries – we go places where people are afraid to go,” she adds.

The topics that will be discussed on the show are very much in line with the existent shows on TLC.

Thando explains further: “For example we have ladies and gents who struggle with excess skin after a major weight loss, people who are in polyamorous relationships. We also feature a couple that was on the show Married at First Sight South Africa. So people you wouldn’t ordinarily get to sit down and speak to.”

And that’s what makes this show different from others currently on air.

“It’s not like those talk shows where you just get celebrities in and they tell us things that we already know. These are people who are getting an opportunity to tell us their different ideas and their philosophies on life,” says Thando.

TLC Next Great Presenter 2016 winner Carissa Cupido will be a street correspondent and will engage with people on the street to get their opinions on the topics discussed in studio.

For Thando, this adds another element to the show and involves the viewers.

“Because it is a studio setting you get stuck on what people are saying inside the studio it leaves the ordinary guy on the streets opinion untold. So, this is one way to get the viewer involved as well.”

And what does she hope viewers takes away from the show?

“Just an open mind. My mind set completely changed after filming the show. You get to see different ways of thinking and lifestyles and you are surprised that South Africans actually live this way. A lot of the time we think South Africans are conservative and afraid of anything different. You will be surprised at the different ways South Africans live.”

Africa stand up!!? We are 2 days away ?????? #ThandoBaresAll pic.twitter.com/G8QvKtsCAm — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) May 31, 2018

Catch Thando Bares All Saturdays at 21:00 on TLC (DStv 135).

(Photos supplied TLC)

