"That was when I realised that it wasn’t for me" - The Bachelor SA contestant reveals the reason behind her dramatic exit from the show!

Cape Town – The Bachelor SA mansion was shaken when beauty blogger and entrepreneur Mbali Mkhize voluntarily decided to leave the show.

After the 26-year-old felt excluded and had a visible lack of chemistry with Bachelor, Lee Thompson she threw in the towel.

On her first group date in episode one, Mbali felt uncomfortable and questioned the whole idea of sharing a man, "Why would you want to?" she asked. Later in the series, she revealed that she had held back throughout, saying: "I hope that he will see that I am someone who doesn’t need to do much to be noticed."

If Mbali’s exit wasn’t enough, there was more drama at the cocktail party: Lee finds America in tears and she confides in him that her journal was stolen in the mansion. And that isn't all - Kim had felt disrespected during episode three’s rose ceremony, and revealed her feelings in a love letter.

We chatted to Mbali about her dramatic exit, the power dynamics in the mansion and whether she is still looking for love.

What were your expectations going into the show versus how it turned out when you were there?

My expectations going into the show was that I would possibly fall in love, unfortunately I didn’t get that.

At what point did you realise that this experience wasn’t for you anymore?

The Steam Punk photoshoot group date was the last straw for me. The photographer pushed me aside and Lee didn’t ask me to stay. That’s when I realised that it wasn’t for me.

It seems like you weren’t a fan of the group dates. Can you tell us more about that?

I wasn’t a fan of group dates. I just felt like I’m already sharing a house with the ladies who are dating Lee – so I didn’t want to spend my time competing for his attention when we went on dates. The cocktail parties were also too short to form a real connection.

Do you feel like a one-on-one date with Lee would have improved your chemistry?

I definitely think a one-on-one date would have improved our chemistry. Our conversations would have touched on things on a deeper level, so he would have understood me.

In hindsight is there anything you would have done differently?

I think I would’ve pushed myself to open up more. I wish I was less in my head during the experience and more present.

Can you tell us about the power dynamics in the house – are there cliques or does everyone get along?

In my opinion, everyone got along perfectly, a bit too perfect at times – if you know what I mean.

In the preview for this week’s episode Lee asks the ladies who they think should leave. What do you think about that? Do you think it’s fair of him to ask the contestants?

I don’t think it was great as pitting the girls against each other isn’t right.

Are you still looking for love?

I am no longer looking for love but I do believe that it will find me when the time is right.

