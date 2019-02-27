The Bachelor SA crosses quarter of a million views on YouTube

Cape Town – On Tuesday night the first episode of The
Bachelor South Africa broadcast on M-Net (DStv 101) crossed the breathtaking
milestone of a quarter of a million views on YouTube, a first for a show
produced for a pay-TV audience in South Africa.
At 252 119 views and continuing to climb, The Bachelor SA
has now been seen by more people than the average YouTube audience viewing an
episode of Uzalo on YouTube at roughly 220 000 views as SABC1 and South
Africa's most watched show on linear broadcast in the country, and the e.tv
soap Scandal!'s roughly 210 000 views on YouTube, which is the free-to-air
commercial broadcaster's most watched TV show.
The YouTube achievement of The Bachelor SA with Lee
Thompson – produced by Rapid Blue according to the dating show format of Warner
Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) – means an unheard of
marketing and sampling success for MultiChoice and M-Net as the YouTube number
counter continues to explode upwards as people click to view the episode.
READ MORE: The Bachelor SA’s Lee Thompson on heartbreak, romance, and his search for a soulmate
The surprising move to place The Bachelor SA's first episode
on YouTube – with the huge number of people who sampled it – could very well
lead to a possible permanent strategy shift inside M-Net in the roll-out of
local shows going forward.
M-Net placing the debut episodes of local shows online,
could help drive possible DStv Premium uptake and aid in show sampling and
raising show title awareness under consumers.
If even less than
0.5% of people who viewed The Bachelor SA on YouTube decide to subscribe to
DStv Premium to see the rest of the season's episodes it would be a huge
MultiChoice plus for the company struggling to retain top-tier subscribers that
have declined the past three years with ongoing churn rates.
"You guys are smart for putting the first episode on
YouTube," remarked Siba Jack-Pamal in the YouTube comments under the first
episode of The Bachelor SA, with Z.Mute saying: "I'm even ready to
subscribe".
ICYMI WATCH IT HERE:
