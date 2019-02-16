The Bachelor SA: We talk to the twin who didn't get a rose

Cape Town – On the first episode of The Bachelor SA we were introduced to Lee Thompson and the 24 ladies who will be competing for his heart.

With only 21 roses to give at the end of the night Lee bid farewell to Taryn, Sandy and Chantelle.

The first episode delivered on drama especially when it was revealed during the introduction that Sandy has a twin Lucy, who also entered the competition.

The twins had tongues wagging and jaws dropping when they showed up together in the same dress.

While Lucy secured a rose from the Bachelor, Sandy had to say goodbye to her sister and her chance of finding love with Lee.

We chatted to Sandy about her experience, entering alongside her sister and find out if she is still looking for the one.

Did you expect the reaction you got from the other ladies when you Lucy walked in?

The tension was so tangible, when we walked into the room together it was all we felt. We just felt ‘OMG what is going on here?’

What made you and your sister want to enter the competition together?

Lucy saw the ad when she was with our mom, and she told her that she wants to enter The Bachelor and I saw the ad on social media. We both decided to both go for it, because why should one not go because the other one wants to go. And then we just went and did it.

Looking back now do you think you could have done something different to get a rose?

Definitely, there is always room for improvement. When you in a situation you are nervous, you’re not sure of yourself, and it was a whole new environment. Looking back there are things that I could have done differently and behaved differently.

Why do you think your sister got chosen and not you?

We had to answer a few questions about what makes us different when we started the process. She is a bit more of a free spirit than what I am. I tend to be a lot more organised and that is what we fight about a lot. She is all blasé, whatever, whereas I am more the make-a-plan type. I think the free spirit type is probably a more attractive quality. It was a bit disappointing but there was 24 other girls and at the end of the day only one girl is going to get the rose. But we are doing great, I told her I am behind you all the way.

What do you think of the other contestants, do you think there is a good match for Lee?

I think they are such an amazing group of ladies, it is such a mixed group and obviously completely different personalities. DStv chose such a great couple of girls that everyone could have something in common whether it was personality or interest or your outlook on life. There is definitely a girl there for him - he got the best of the best to choose from.

Are you still looking for love?

Yes, I am.

(Photos supplied: M-Net)