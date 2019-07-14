'The Bachelor SA' will return for a 2nd season

Cape Town – M-Net (DStv 101) on Sunday night announced that it will be renewing The Bachelor South Africa for a second season.



The new season of the dating reality show will film between October and December this year and is set for broadcast from February 2020.

The first season of The Bachelor South Africa on M-Net ended on 9 May when the bachelor Lee Thompson ended up picking Gina Myers over Jozaan Dique, although a late season finale "plot twist" revealed that the relationship fizzled out.

Now a new season awaits.

Jason Greer will be back as the host of the second season of The Bachelor SA that will once again be produced by Rapid Blue as a local version of the dating show format of Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP).

A new bachelor hasn't yet been chosen for the second season, with M-Net still considering options, although the identity of the man will be revealed to the public and the women before filming starts in October.

Single women who are interested can now enter until 20 August 2019 at midnight when entries close. Entries must be done online.

'SWOONING OVER ALL THE DRAMA'

"Even though our first season did not have the 'happily-ever-after' fairy-tale ending everyone wished for, we continue to believe in the power of love," says Lani Lombard, M-Net's head of publicity.

"The show did exceptionally well for M-Net. Our viewers were swooning over all the drama and were swept off their feet as our dapper bachelor whisked off the ladies on adventurous dates and to exotic locations. We can't wait to meet the bevy of beauties, whom our audiences will be rooting for, to receive the final rose."

About the man for the second season, M-Net says: "We have not pinned down our man of the moment yet and will still consider more options.

"The hottest-of-hot single men who are ready to bare their souls on television in order to find the love of their life and settle down are indeed part of a scarce, elusive species. Drop us a hint if you’re the one or know the man. No chancers, please!" says Lani Lombard.

Women who want to enter must be over 21 and single – either never married or divorced – and meet the show's requirements and must be available for filming between 5 October and 5 December 2019.