The Bachelor SA’s Marc Buckner claims he was arrested during lockdown in Instagram post





The star of The Bachelor SA season 2, Marc Buckner, claims he was arrested for allegedly violating South Africa's lockdown regulations and fined R1 500.



Marc says he was arrested and thrown in the back of a police van on Wednesday morning while he was walking on the sidewalk on his way back home in Cape Town after he went to a shop.

The reality TV star made the claim in a video posted on his personal Instagram account, where he said his backpack was searched by police and he was subsequently arrested for allegedly having bought "non-essential" items.

According to Marc’s post, he was loaded into the back of a police van with the police who allegedly drove around with him for an hour before eventually taking him to a Cape Town police station where was given a fine of R1 500 and told "this is your lucky day".

In the video Marc, dressed in a blue cap and a grey T-shirt, denies he was contravening the lockdown rules and asked followers to comment on his situation and what he should do.

The video was no longer visible on the 36-year-old’s Instagram account on Friday.

M-Net, in response to a media enquiry seeking comment, told Channel24 that "MultiChoice and M-Net are aware of an Instagram post in which Marc Buckner described an incident that took place after he had left his home during lockdown on Wednesday. The post has since been removed.

"It is not MultiChoice's policy to reveal personal information about staff or talent. The safety of all South Africans is important to us during the lockdown period."

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night announced that South Africa's lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic would be extended a further two weeks to help curb the spread of the virus.

During this time South Africans can only leave their houses for essential purposes, such as buying groceries, seeking medical attention, collecting grants, buying medication, or emergencies. Anyone who contravenes the regulations of the lockdown faces a fine, or jail time for six months or less, reports News24.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told Channel24 on Friday night that he can't confirm whether Marc Buckner was arrested or not but said if a member of the public receives a lockdown period fine and wants to challenge it, they're welcome to go to court: "If you receive a written J534 fine and feel that you have been in any way prejudiced or you feel that you were not given the fine justifiably you can go to court and challenge it."

The Bachelor SA continues uninterrupted with new episodes on Thursday nights on M-Net since the bulk of the season completed filming before the national lockdown period began.