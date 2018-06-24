The BET Awards, and other awesome TV picks for the week

Cape Town - What's good on the box this week? City Press gives you the scoop on what to watch on TV this week.





SUNDAY - 24 JUNE

Wonder Woman



Channel: M-Net (DStv 101)

Time: 20:05

An epic instalment in the DC franchise, Gal Gadot stars as the powerful Amazonian warrior princess who learns of World War I after rescuing a pilot and vows to use her abilities to restore peace.

Frankly Speaking



Channel: SABC 3 (DStv 193)

Time: 20:30



Hosted by media personality Onkgopotse JJ Tabane, this new current affairs programme looks at the news of the day and previews important upcoming stories through fast-paced headlines.

The Platinum Life



Channel: E! (DStv 124)

Time: 21:50

The fierce and devoted women behind some of music’s biggest names take centre stage in this reality show. The cast includes Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Smith; Miguel’s fiancée, Nazanin Mandi; and Nelly’s girlfriend, Shantel Jackson.

MONDAY - 25 JUNE



Station 19



Channel: M-Net (DStv 101)

Time: 19:00

NEW SHOW



In the series premiere of this fast-paced Shonda Rhimes instalment, the firefighting team at Station 19 respond to a call that their captain has taken a hit, so the future of the station’s leadership is put in jeopardy.

TUESDAY - 26 JUNE

Great News



Channel: Vuzu (DStv 116)

Time: 18:00



NEW SEASON



Golden Globe winner Tina Fey guest stars in the season premiere of this workplace comedy, which sees the introduction of tough new boss Diana St. Tropez. Follows the life of a workaholic news producer.

The BET Awards 2018



Channel: BET (DStv 129)

Time: 20:00



It’s that time of the year again. The BET Awards 2018 will take place at the Microsoft Theater and will be hosted by Jamie Foxx. Performers include Nicki Minaj, Migos, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R. and Ella Mai. Dominating this year’s nominations is DJ Khaled, with a total of six. Kendrick Lamar follows with five nods. Other nominees include Migos and SZA, also nominated for four awards.

In a BET Awards first, the top nominees from Africa and Europe (as voted for by an academy of industry experts) will now compete for the Best International Act category, with the winner honoured as part of the US broadcast.

This category includes South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, gqom evolutionists Distruction Boyz, Nigerian musicians Davido and Tiwa Savage, and Congolese star Fally Ipupa. Also included in the category are French performers Booba and Dadju, and UK acts J Hus, Stefflon Don and Stormzy.

Homicide City

Channel: Investigation Discovery (DStv 171)

Time: 21:55

Life in the big city means death lurks around every corner, and this series takes a deep dive into the stories of unforgettable murders from a major American city.

WEDNESDAY - 27 JUNE



Silicon Valley: The Untold Story



Channel: Discovery Science (StarSat 222)

Time: 18:30

NEW SHOW



Just south of San Francisco lies a region that has spawned not just new products but whole new industries. This documentary series provides a comprehensive look at the century-and-a-half history of this fascinating place, revealing how and why it became such a fertile ground for technological breakthroughs.

Railroad Australia



Channel: Discovery (DStv 121)

Time: 21:00



Follows the inner workings of Australia’s booming railways and the everyday battles to keep the nation on track in a wild frontier of blistering heat, vast distances and torrential floods.

THURSDAY - 28 JUNE



Weather Gone Viral



Channel: Discovery Family (DStv 136)

Time: 18:30



NEW SHOW



Tornadoes in outer space, a volcanic eruption that creates a sonic boom, and a thick fog that makes the Grand Canyon vanish from sight – these incredible images seem like moments from blockbuster films but such weather wonders prove that reality is stranger than fiction.

Glam Masters



Channel: Lifetime (DStv 131)

Time: 20:55



NEW SHOW



Over 15 million beauty blogs are created every year, garnering millions of views. The beauty industry has taken notice and recruits influencers to showcase their products and be brand ambassadors. Executive producer Kim Kardashian West, the most copied style icon on the planet, is searching for America’s next Superstar Beauty Influencer. In this competition, 12 YouTube beauty influencers compete for a position on Kim’s Glam Squad and the job of running Kardashian Beauty.





Pandora’s Box: Unleashing Evil

Channel: Investigation Discovery (DStv 171)

Time: 21:00

NEW SHOW



This chilling series explores what happens when a petty crime ignites a startling chain of events and unravels a tangled web of terror. Just when authorities think they’ve cracked the case, new detail reveals they’ve barely touched the surface. In this episode a county detective follows up on a series of home invasions but his investigation takes him to a serial sociopath.

FRIDAY - 29 JUNE



Sticker Shock



Channel: Discovery (DStv 121)

Time: 21:00

In this series, motoring expert Dennis Pittsenbarger travels the country to uncover and evaluate amazing collectible cars. Whether it’s languishing in a yard or found at a car show, he’ll uncover and authenticate the local unexpected automotive finds.

Big Momma’s House 2



Channel: 1Magic (DStv 103)

Time: 21:30

An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. Starring the irrepressible Martin Lawrence.

SATURDAY - 30 JUNE



Savanna Newcomer Showcase



Channel: Vuzu (DStv 116)

Time: 19:00



From the iconic Soweto Theatre stage, catch South Africa’s newest comedians fighting to be crowned the funniest newcomers at the Savanna Newcomer Showcase.





Leeto La Tekesi: Hape Hape Part 3



Channel: Mzansi Magic (DStv 161)

Time: 19:30



With their jobs on the line, Masello and Mkhize are determined to solve the heist case and put the culprits behind bars for good. Starring Babalwa Mneno and Sifiso Nene.

Famous in Love



Channel: Vuzu (DStv 116)

Time: 21:00



NEW SEASON



Two months have passed and a lot of changes have happened to the cast of Locked.

PICK OF THE STREAM



Glow



Available on Netflix SA



This off-the-wall series about a group of women wrestlers is back for a second season. Set in Los Angeles during the 1980s, Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) is an unemployed actress who joins the women of GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) in the ring in the hopes of becoming a star. In this season, the women try to transform GLOW’s following from cult status to big hit.