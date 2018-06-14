The real reason Marthinus quit Survivor SA

Cape Town - Marthinus Oosthuizen became the sixth contestant to leave Survivor SA: Philippines after he voluntarily decided to exit the show last week.

The 29-year-old investment banker from Durban said he was bored and wanted to leave after Mindanoa failed to win the immunity challenge.

At tribal council, after questioning Marthinus about his decision, host Nico Panagio told him he could leave if he wanted to – denying him a ceremonial torch snuff.

We chatted to Marthinus about leaving the game, being unpopular with his tribe and why he decided to tick Tom off at the immunity challenge.

At what point did you decide you wanted to quit Survivor?



I realised that I was not where God wanted me to be. I knew I had to be with my family at home. I remembered the story of Jonah and the whale and I didn’t want to leave the island via a hospital, so I took that as confirmation that I had to go.

Were you shocked when Nico told you to pick up your stuff and leave?



I was ecstatic and relieved to get back to my family.

You weren’t very popular among your tribe members – watching back now are you surprised by some of the things they said behind your back?



I’m an honest person, what you see is what you get. Despite all the drama, I played an honest game. I never lied to or cheated anyone. Things aren't always what they appear to be. I had many sincere, good and deep conversations with some of the castaways. I was obviously shocked by the contrast of how fake some people were, as I said in our first tribal council, but I realise that they were trying to find their identity by playing this game and trying to create a certain image about themselves. Ultimately what they said about me doesn’t bother me. I know who I am. True to myself – no matter what.

You came across as a mean person – especially the comments you made to Katinka – was that a persona all just for show? How do you feel about how you were portrayed?



I’m often misunderstood and what comes out my mouth and what I am trying to say, are two different things. No, I definitely did not try to portray being a mean person.

At the immunity challenge – you specifically targeted Tom to distract him. Why him?



I was furious with them for voting out my bestie - Murischa. I was also bored out of my mind.

What do you think about the game Tevin and PK are playing? Do you think they will make it to merge?



With all the curve balls thrown in this season, I think there are only two types of people who make predictions, those who don’t know and those who don’t know they don’t know.

Catch Survivor SA: Philippines Thursdays at 19:00 on M-Net (DStv 101)



(Photos supplied: M-Net)

