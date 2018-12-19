The SABC is sorry if you couldn't watch TV last night

2018-12-19 12:37 by Thinus Ferreira
 

Cape Town – The SABC says it has restored the break in the broadcasting of the South African public broadcaster's TV channels after "recent challenges" and is apologising to viewers.

Viewers took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice their frustration when their favourite shows failed to air or when they did air there was no sound. 





In a statement the SABC says it "would like to apologise to the public for any inconvenience caused in their television viewing last night due to intermittent breaks in the transmission of broadcasts".

The SABC says "our engineers have identified,isolated and addressed the root cause of the issue that led to recent challenges we experienced with our broadcasts. All television programming is now back to normal".

The SABC hasn't explained what let to Tuesday evening's transmission breaks.

