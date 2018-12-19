The SABC is sorry if you couldn't watch TV last night

Cape Town – The SABC says it has restored the break in the broadcasting of the South African public broadcaster's TV channels after "recent challenges" and is apologising to viewers.

Viewers took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice their frustration when their favourite shows failed to air or when they did air there was no sound.

People who force us to pay TV licenses... we wanna watch #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/BrRWXb7c4u — Nyiko Silaule. (@nyiksie_) December 18, 2018

#SkeemSaam @Official_SABC1 there is no sound... How can we watch skeem saam in silence like this? ?? — 2xTuks Graduate???? (@Lerato9410) December 18, 2018

#SkeemSaam is it my TV or there is something wrong with SABC 1? — Ndebe Matross (@SBU_MATROSS) December 18, 2018

In a statement the SABC says it "would like to apologise to the public for any inconvenience caused in their television viewing last night due to intermittent breaks in the transmission of broadcasts".

The SABC says "our engineers have identified,isolated and addressed the root cause of the issue that led to recent challenges we experienced with our broadcasts. All television programming is now back to normal".

The SABC hasn't explained what let to Tuesday evening's transmission breaks.