'The Voice SA' season 3 winner crowned

Johannesburg - The third season of The Voice SA ended on a high note

After facing months of competition Tasché Burger and coach Francois van Coke were crowned the winners.

The 19-year-old part-time waitress from Brackenfell in Cape Town was an early favourite since the Blind Auditions when she blew the coaches away with her soulful performance. She never spent one week in the danger zone during the Live Rounds.

The grand finale was broadcast live from Mosaiek Teatro in Johannesburg and included performances by guest artists Laurika Rauch, Judith Sephuma, Caroline-Grace Brüss, Timothy Moloi, Francois van Coke, Jo Black and Roan Ash.

Along with being crowned the winner, Tasché also walks away a recording contract with Universal Music South Africa, a Toyota RAV4, a Telkom tech bundle with a Huawei P30 Pro, a Tab M5 Lite, a router, and a Huawei Watch GT, Telkom data, and an Anti-Theft Backpack; Truworths clothing vouchers to the value of R100 000.

Tasché joins previous winners, Craig Lucas and Matthew Richard Stirton.

Tasché is also the first woman to win The Voice SA.