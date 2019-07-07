In partnership with

'The Voice SA' season 3 winner crowned

2019-07-07 19:00
 
The Voice SA top 5.

Johannesburg - The third season of The Voice SA ended on a high note 

After facing months of competition Tasché Burger and coach Francois van Coke were crowned the winners.

The 19-year-old part-time waitress from Brackenfell in Cape Town was an early favourite since the Blind Auditions when she blew the coaches away with her soulful performance. She never spent one week in the danger zone during the Live Rounds.

Tasche Burger on The Voice SA.

The grand finale was broadcast live from Mosaiek Teatro in Johannesburg and included performances by guest artists Laurika Rauch, Judith Sephuma, Caroline-Grace Brüss, Timothy Moloi, Francois van Coke, Jo Black and Roan Ash.

Along with being crowned the winner, Tasché also walks away a recording contract with Universal Music South Africa, a Toyota RAV4, a Telkom tech bundle with a Huawei P30 Pro, a Tab M5 Lite, a router, and a Huawei Watch GT, Telkom data, and an Anti-Theft Backpack; Truworths clothing vouchers to the value of R100 000.

Tasché joins previous winners, Craig Lucas and Matthew Richard Stirton.

Tasché is also the first woman to win The Voice SA.


Read more on:    voice sa 2019  |  tv

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Zodwa Wabantu makes jaw-dropping Durban July entrance in her most revealing outfit yet! PICS: 26 local celebrity fashion moments at the Durban July 7 local celebrity couples we loved at the Durban July Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dead at 20 WATCH: It took four people to carry Somizi's 6-metre long train in to the Durban July
PICS: Meghan cheers on Serena Williams at Wimbledon PICS: New portrait of Prince Charles released Kim Kardashian West walks away with over R37 million from a lawsuit 3 great new flicks in SA cinemas this weekend! 'Little Women: LA's' Jasmine on the good and the bad of being a reality star
NEXT ON CHANNELX

'The Voice SA' season 3 finale has a spectacular guest line-up - you can't afford to miss it!

2019-07-07 08:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 