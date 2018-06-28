These Survivor SA: Philippines numbers will blow your mind!

2018-06-28 07:00
 

Cape Town – Survivor SA: Philippines has viewers glued to the screen as castaways compete to become the ultimate survivor and walk away with R1m.

But exactly what goes into putting this big budget show together? How many hours of footage did they capture? How big is the crew? How many litres of petrol did they use? 

The behind-the-scenes numbers will blow your mind.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: 

survivor sa: philippines  |  series  |  tv

