This contestant overcame the odds to get Gabrielle Union's first golden buzzer on 'America's Got Talent'

2019-05-29 14:59
 
Cape Town – New America's Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union started off her tenure on the show with a buzz.

The 46-year-old gave her first Golden Buzzer to 22-year-old singer, Kodi Lee during the premiere episode on Tuesday.

Kodi, who is blind and autistic, was accompanied on stage with his mom, Tina.

"I realised he's an entertainer. Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world because when you're autistic, it's really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life, playing music," said his mom.

Kodi's rendition of Donny Hathaway's A Song for You, blew the judges and the audience away.

Gabrielle was particularly moved by his performance, saying: "I'm a new judge this season, and I'm also a new mom this year. It's the toughest job I've ever had and the most rewarding job I've ever had."

"You just want to give your kids the moon, the stars and the rainbows. Tonight, I'm going to give you something special," she added before she pressed the golden buzzer taking Kodi straight to the live finals in Hollywood.

