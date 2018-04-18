THIS JUST IN: Netflix transcends borders with 10 new international original projects

Rome - Internet TV giant, Netflix, on Wednesday in Rome, Italy revealed to the media its plans to grow its offering of original content created outside the borders of the US.

Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, revealed at a special event held at Villa Miani that more than 100 new original projects out of Europe, the Middle East and Africa will be launching on the platform this year.

“Our belief is that great storytelling transcends borders,” Sandaros said about Netflix’s plans to expand its global offering of original content.

The latest add-ons in its international offering includes 10 new European projects including seven original series, two documentaries and a film.

MORE ABOUT THE SERIES:

The new series includes Netflix’s first Dutch original which will play off in Amsterdam and tell the story of a group of Dutch students who have it all - youth, wealth, sex, power...and the portal to a demonic world which is opened by accident.

Another youth show includes Mortel from France and tells the story of teenagers bound together by supernatural forces.

From Germany comes The Wave, based on the movie with the same title and inspired by true events.

From Italy comes Luna Nera, an original genre series about women suspected of witchcraft in 17th century Italy.

The heist sensation La Casa de Papel from Spain gets a third season.

Two new shows will come from Britain. The first is The English Game which will look at the invention of football and is written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

Idris Elba will star in the original eight-part comedy series, Turn Up Charlie. Idris will executive produce the show next to Gary Reich.

MORE ABOUT THE DOCUMENTARIES:

The first of two new documentaries coming from Netflix will take on one of the biggest cold cases in French history, the murder of Grégory Villemin in 1984.

The second is The Staircase. It looks at the compelling story of Michael Peterson, a crime novelist accused of killing his wife Kathleen after she is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home, and the 16-year judicial battle that followed.

ABOUT THE FILM:

Netflix’s first Italian original film will be Rimetti a Noi i Nostri Debiti (Forgive Us Our Debts) by Antonio Morabito with Claudio Santamaria, Marco Giallini and Jerzy Stuhr.

*Channel24’s trip to Rome was sponsored by Netflix.