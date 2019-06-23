This new TV special explores the impact of the 'Surviving R Kelly' documentary

Cape Town - After airing the explosive Surviving R. Kelly series earlier this year, The Crime+Investigation channel (DStv 170 ) will debut Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact.

It will air on Sunday 23 June at 20:00 to premium, compact plus and compact subscribers.

The two-hour special hosted by award-winning US journalist Soledad O’ Brien details the conversations and reactions ignited by the powerful documentary series and highlights the impact the documentary has had on our culture globally and how it has elevated the conversation on sexual violence.

Since the airing of the series, #MuteRKelly activists have succeeded in getting his record label to break ties with the singer and the public outcry has ensured the conversation around sexual abuse has been amplified and has empowered more survivors to come forward with their stories.

The special features footage from the docuseries, interviews with producers, journalists, legal experts, non-profit organisations and psychologists to discuss the ongoing story surrounding R. Kelly, including an in-depth look at his now infamous interview with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, where according to critics the ‘unhinging’ of Kelly’s emotional status was revealed.

READ MORE: R Kelly interview becomes a spotlight moment for Gayle King

Over 26 million people have now seen the documentary, which has been named the recipient of the 2019 LA Press Club President’s Award for Impact on Media. Additionally, showrunner Dream Hampton was named as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: