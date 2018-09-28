Thuso Mbedu nominated for an International Emmy award second year in a row

Cape Town – Thuso Mbedu has bagged her second international Emmy nomination.

The SAFTA award-winning actress has once again been nominated for her role in the second season of the Mzansi Magic drama, Is'thunzi.

Thuso has been nominated in the Best Actress category and will go up against other actresses from Brazil, Germany and the UK.

The 27-year-old shared the exciting news on Twitter saying: “A 2-time International Emmy nominee. Wow.”

She also posted a glamour picture of herself and said the last time she #WCW (woman crushed Wednesday) herself she got an “iEmmy nomination.”



SEE THE TWEETS HERE:

Yesterday I posted a pic of myself on Instagram. I wanted to say "#WCW the last time I woman crushed myself I got an iEmmy nomination" but I got scared. I didn't want to feel like I'm boasting or whatever. So I didn't caption it that way. Meanwhile, God knew. My second nomination pic.twitter.com/ctyflg3IWS — ??U§σ M??∂u (@ThusoMbedu) September 27, 2018

The 46th International Emmy Awards ceremony will be held on 19 November at the Hilton Hotel in New York.