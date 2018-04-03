Trevor Noah is heading back to SA to film new M-Net series

Cape Town – Trevor Noah is headed back to South Africa for a special TV taping.

The Daily Show host announced the news on Facebook on Sunday.

Trevor Noah’s Nation Wild is a brand new comedy series coming to M-Net’s local slate.

The show will see Trevor paying it forward as he showcases some of South Africa’s brightest up-and-coming comedy stars as they tickle the nation’s funny bone in this brand new series.

The line-up includes: Bongani Dube, Eric Jansen, Gavin Kelly, Gilli Apter, Keenan Cerff, Lindy Johnson, Mbu Msongelwa, Mo Mothebe, Noko Moswete, Phil De Lange, Tsitsi Chiumya and Prins.

The live recording will take place on 4 and 5 April at the Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City.

Tickets for the shows are available at Computicket.

SEE THE FACEBOOK POST HERE: