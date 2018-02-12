WATCH: Dancing with the Stars SA sparkles with a live TV surprise engagement

Cape Town – Sunday’s second episode of Dancing with the Stars SA broadcast on M-Net (DStv 101) at 17:00 delivered a live TV surprise engagement.

Ryan Hammond surprised his fellow professional dancer Angelique Allison with a marriage proposal, saying: “I want to dance the rest of our lives away”.

At the end of Sunday's second episode of the Rapid Blue produced glitter floor format show, a made-for-TV moment happened with Angelique Allison, who was completely in the dark as to what was about to happen to her.

Of course, choreographer Jason Gilkison, Dancing with the Stars SA head judge and the show's creative director, was secretly in on the plan and helped to carefully orchestrate the surprise romantic moment.

Following a carefully, and beautifully choreographed group dance number by the professional dancers in Dancing with the Stars SA – all dressed in black capes and hats and white gowns during a big band swing number from Frank Sinatra – Ryan Hammond and Angelique Allison ended up in front seemingly by co-incidence.

The dance number was choreographed so as to end with Ryan Hammond, already on one knee and with Angelique Allison sitting on his right leg. The couple have been together for 3 years.

Hilariously, at the end of the dance number, co-presenter Chris Jafta was immediately up-close, glitter mic in hand as Ryan just started talking.

"Ladies and gentlemen," Ryan said – as Angelique got that "look" on her face and made silent eye contact with some of the dancers behind her – “a couple of years ago Angelique told me if I ever propose to her, she'd be wearing a nice dress, and there should be someone taking pictures".

Angelique's hand went to her mouth in shock as Ryan said: "I thought it couldn't get bigger than this!" as he took out a small black box and opened it up to reveal a ring inside.

"Baby I love you very much. Will you marry me?" Ryan Hammond asked as Angelique said yes. Then they kissed and the ballroom dome's audience erupted in applause and cheers.

WATCH IT HERE:



"Listen buddy, you've set the benchmark so high for guys, I think it's unfair what you did because now every single guy has to live up to your expectations," said Chris Jafta.



"It's Valentine's Day, we share the same dreams, and I want to dance the rest of our lives away," said Ryan.

This coming Sunday will be the first opportunity for viewers who have registered at mnet.tv/dwtssavote to vote for the favourite dancers.

Viewers' votes will be combined with the judges' scores to determine which two couples with the lowest scored will have to dance for their survival once more in the Dance-Off.

M-Net will announce the results of each episode on the same night in a special Dancing with the Stars SA live results show at 20:00 every Sunday night after Carte Blanche with the Sunday night blockbuster film starting at 20:30.

(Photo: Supplied/M-Net)