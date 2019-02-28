WATCH: First look at Idris Elba’s new Netflix comedy series titled Turn Up Charlie

Cape Town - Netflix on Thursday released the first trailer for Idris Elba’s new comedy series, Turn Up Charlie.



The show centres on Charlie (Idris Elba), a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a "manny" to his famous best friend's problem-child daughter, Gabby (Frankie Hervey).

Idris and Gary Reich co-created Turn Up Charlie and will serve as executive producers along with Tristram Shapeero. Tristram will also direct the series with Matt Lipsey.

All eight episodes of season 1 of Turn Up Charlie will premiere on Netflix globally on 15 March.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

