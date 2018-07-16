WATCH: First look at the new eNCA studio

Cape Town – eNCA gave a sneak peek at its new studio before its reveal on Monday morning.

The news channel shared a video on Twitter with Jeremy Maggs and Xoli Mngambi giving a tour of the new set.

Alongside the video they wrote: “Ok! The team couldn't wait until 9am to you show you our new state-of-the-art set for #eNCAnow and #NewsNight. (sic)”

Earlier this morning the Morning News Today's new set was revealed.

Mapi Mhlangu, eNCA's managing director and editor-in-chief, said the redone studio where news anchors will be able to move around more and the big video wall will make eNCA's "news delivery more contemporary, more interactive and faster moving". She added that eNCA will continue to do "quality news".

Along with the new-look eNCA has also refreshed its line-up.

* 06:00 - 09:00: Morning News Today – Dan Moyane and Uveka Rangappa



* 09:00 - 17:00: Now – Jeremy Maggs, Xoli Mngambi, Michelle Craig and Thulasizwe Simelane, with Devan Murugan providing business news insights



* 17:00 - 20:00: News Night – Vuyo Mvoko and Cathy Mohlahlana



* 20:00 - 22:00: Tonight – Jane Dutton



* 22:00: News Hour – Shahan Ramkissoon

eNCA is available on DStv 403.