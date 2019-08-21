WATCH: Ndlovu Youth Choir blows away the competition with goosebump performance at AGT





Cape Town – The Ndlovu Youth Choir once again blew the judges away with their performance in the latest round of America's Got Talent season 14.

The choir, who hails from Limpopo, got a standing ovation after their first audition. They then went on to secure a spot in the quarter-finals after surviving the judges cuts in the first round of live performances.

On Tuesday, the second night of the quarter-finals, the choir closed the show with a rousing rendition of U2's Beautiful Day.

First-time judge Gabrielle Union told them they set the stage on fire with Simon Cowell agreeing that they popped on stage in their bright pink outfits, reports ET Online.

WATCH THE PERFORMANCE HERE:

To stay in the competition and move to the semi-finals, the choir will need enough votes from the public. Unfortunately, South Africans can't vote, but we can keep our fingers crossed.

The results will be announced on Thursday night.

The group is no stranger to viral fame in 2018 their rendition of Ed Sheeran's Shape of You with Wouter Kellerman got over 2 million views on YouTube.

They also placed third in News24's Anthem project.

READ MORE: SA Choir opens about up about their 'America's Got Talent' journey: 'It's about representing the country'