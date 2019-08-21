WATCH: Netflix basically turned the Fyre Festival disaster into a limited horror series and tbh we'd watch it!

2019-08-21 20:00
 
The I-Land


Cape Town – Remember the Fyre Festival disaster that came crumbling down with one single Gram of a sad-looking cheese sandwich? 

Well, Netflix has tapped into that horror show of a true story and turned it into a fictional limited series and to be honest it looks like just the type of junk TV we're hungry for. 

The I-land tells the story of ten people who "wake up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there, they set off on a trek to try to get back home. They soon discover this world is not as it seems. Faced with the island’s extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves — or die as their worst ones."

The seven-episode series, starring Kate Bosworth, is due for release on the global streaming service on 12 September

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

READ NEXT: 3 things that have happened since people watched The Fyre Festival documentaries

Compiled by Herman Eloff. (Sources: Netflix, Channel24)

Read more on:    netflix  |  tv  |  the i-land

