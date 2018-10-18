WATCH: SA trio gets golden buzzer on Greece Got Talent

2018-10-18 10:38
 
The trio on Greece Got Talent.

Cape Town – A South African tenor trio is flying the flag high in Greece. 

Luvuyo Situmane, Simangaliso Thango and Sandile Sikhosana, who have been working in the country for six months, auditioned for the popular reality show Greece Got Talent

They blew the judges away with their rendition of Nessun Dorma which earned them a golden buzzer. The golden buzzer gives each judge the opportunity to send one act of their choice to the live semi-final round regardless of the other judges' votes. 

WATCH IT HERE: (Click here to watch it on Facebook)

Sandile wrote about their experience on Facebook saying: "We may not be perfect but this moment we felt God blessing us. Thank you to Greece got talent and Thanks to the whole world . Thank you South Africa."

SEE THE POST HERE:

Read more on:    greece  |  greece got talet  |  tv

