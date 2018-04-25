WATCH: Somizi tells us he is ready to clap back

Johannesburg –The Comedy Central Roast of Somizi is around the corner, and according to the choreographer he will not be holding back once he gets the opportunity to retaliate.

Speaking to Channel24 ahead of the big night, Somizi says his roast will be one for the books; "It’s going to be the biggest and best roast ever. It’s going to be interesting to see what it is that the panel is going to hit me on that hasn’t been said before."

So is he ready to take the heat? Well, Somizi says he can give it just as well as he can take it. "One thing I know for sure is that I never run out of comebacks," he tells us.

The roast of Somizi will air on Comedy Central (DStv 122) on 7 May, with an uncensored version available on Showmax from 8 May.

Take a look at our chat with the TV star below:



