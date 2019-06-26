WATCH: SA choir gets standing ovation on 'America's Got Talent' with goosebump performance that will have you in tears

Cape Town – A South African choir from Limpopo had the audience on their feet after their performance on America's Got Talent.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir who hails from a small town in the province have been performing together for ten years.

For many of the kids, this was their first time travelling to the US.

Choir director Ralf Schmitt shared that the kids come from one of the most impoverished communities and manage to uplift themselves.

"To see them standing on the stage of America's Got Talent tonight you can't help but burst with pride," he said

The choir delivered a soul-stirring rendition of Vicky Sampson's song, African Dream.

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough had high praise for the choir.

"We've always been waiting for a choir like this, something we've never heard before. Your energy was literally bouncing off to me right there, it was great. You, I'm going to remember," said Simon.

The Ndlovu choir got four yeses from the judges which means they move on to the next round.

The group is no stranger to viral fame in 2018 their rendition of Ed Sheeran's Shape of You with Wouter Kellerman got over 2 million views on YouTube.

They also placed third in News24's Anthem project.

The choir thanked everyone who the amazing support they have received this far on social media.