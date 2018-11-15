WATCH: We get a first look at Trevor Noah’s new Netflix special

2018-11-15 19:58
 
Trevor Noah

Cape Town – After much hype we finally get our first look at Trevor Noah’s new Netflix special.

Son of Patricia is Trevor’s second special on Netflix, with his first being the hugely popular, Afraid of the Dark.

The show will be available on Netflix from 20 November.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:


