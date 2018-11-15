WATCH: We get a first look at Trevor Noah’s new Netflix special

Cape Town – After much hype we finally get our first look at Trevor Noah’s new Netflix special.
Son of Patricia is Trevor’s second special on Netflix, with his first being the hugely popular, Afraid of the Dark.
The show will be available on Netflix from 20 November.
WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:
{{item.description}} Read More »
GautengPinagare Human Capital SpecialistsR35 000.00 - R45 000.00 Per Month
Richards BayBDCE Staffing Solutions
Cape TownCommunicate Cape Town ITR10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month
HousesR 1 399 000
TownhousesR 1 379 999
HousesR 4 750 000