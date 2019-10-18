We got a first look at M-Net's new show 'Trackers' and they definitely brought out the big guns

Johannesburg - Three motorbikes come roaring down a dirt road in the Great Karoo seen through a panoramic wide shot that not only shows off the beauty of the surrounding area but also immediately, with a thunderous roar, warns that M-Net is taking out its big guns with its new show Trackers.

Channel24 was part of a select crowd of media and special guests, including the high profile cast, that got a first glimpse at Deon Meyer’s new TV drama that will premiere on South African TV on 27 October at 20:00 on M-Net (DStv 101).

READ MORE: PICS: Local stars walk the red carpet at glitzy Trackers premiere

The show will not only be seen locally, but global audiences will also get a front row seat to it as Trackers is a co-production between M-Net, Germany's public broadcaster ZDF, and HBO's sister network Cinemax.

Weaving together three complex storylines seen from three very different South African perspective the well-made show succeeds in pushing you right to the edge of your seat, makes you laugh when it needs to most, and powerfully silences you when it goes for the gut. It does all this in a way that would make some Hollywood shows envious.

Trackers shines with that trademark 'HBO type' of glow. It shouts high-quality and is a well-produced production that looks so effortless but is concretely set on a foundation of extremely hard work and dedication.

The stellar cast include local steadfast Rolanda Marais (Waterfront), James Gracie (The Wild), Sandi Schultz (Binnelanders), Thapelo Mokoena (Broken Vows), Trix Vivier (Die Spreeus), and Ed Stoppard (The Pianist).

This is only a handful of the diverse and talented cast members that really bring this story to life in a truly South African way that will resonate with local and international viewers alike.

Add Trackers to your "must watch list" - it’s definitely worth it. This is a big one and we’re ready to watch more because it feels like every single character is hiding a secret!

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: