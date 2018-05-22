We got a first taste of My Kitchen Rules SA season 2

Cape Town – Our favourite cooking game show is back and this season promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Season 2 of My Kitchen Rules South Africa returns to M-Net (DStv 101) on Sunday, 3 June at 18:00.

During the launch of the second season of MKR SA, season one winners Jamandi and Machiel Bekker introduced the 10 new couples who will battle it out in the kitchen for the R1m prize.

Without revealing too much about what to expect this season, series producer Anton Burggraaf revealed that while the format of the game remains the same, “the challenges are more exciting and are definitely one up from last season.”

Burggraaf added: “This year we really took a look at what’s on trend, so you’ll see that there are a lot of challenges that relate to current trends in South Africa.”

Checking out the #MKRSA season 2 HQ. A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on May 22, 2018 at 12:29am PDT

On selecting this year’s contestants

The selection process of this year’s contestants took a different form as Kaya Anne Williams, head of local content and independent films M-Net channels, explained their approach was to get "more quality entrants".

“We licensed an international audition process, which we used for Survivor SA as well, which starts out online. After the online entries, we went to the different locations and did the cold tests, tasted the food and interviewed the entrants.”

What the judges are looking forward to

Renowned restaurateur and award-winning chef David Higgs and celebrity chef and musician J’Something return as the judges of the competition.

While the judges made the first season look easy, the second season they say is just better in all aspects.

“The second season, for me, has been a lot easier. I know more now what to expect and I also understand what the viewers want from the show better. So, it makes it a lot easier to know what questions to ask and what this to probe,” said Higgs.

Fellow judge and “crazy friend” J’Something added: “One of the things I have noticed is that everything is better. The team is just working smoother, they know what they are doing, the contestants are so diverse and so different, and I think David and I are just a lot better in season two as well. So, it’s all just getting better and better.”

If there is one thing for sure it’s that viewers will definitively “come for the food and stay for the drama” this season.

Keep an eye on Channel24 to meet the 10 couples, who will do everything they can to win bragging rights and R1m in season two of My Kitchen Rules SA.