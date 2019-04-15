We stayed up all night for the ultimate Game of Thrones viewing party

Cape Town - Channel24 pulled an all-nighter and joined Game of Thrones super-fans to watch the premiere of the final season of the fiercely popular HBO series in Cape Town.

When we arrived at the Nu Metro in Canal Walk at 00:00, the cinema was already packed with fans gathered in their best cosplay to watch the first, of the six-episode final season.

Some of the show's fans dressed as their favourite characters from the George R. R. Martin novel, including Daenerys Targaryen and the Knight King, while other settled on a more simplistic costume choice, wearing faux furs, leather accessories and intricate coats.

Leonie Molentze from Hout Bay, who dressed up as a feared White Walker told TV with Thinus: "I'm an absolute Game of Thrones fanatic. A bunch of friends and I follow it every single week. We have watched all the seasons up to this one, so we love it".

"My costume and make-up took about 8 hours, which I have been doing throughout the day so I haven't slept. And I'm going straight to work from here," she said.





At 01:00 the doors opened to the chilling Game of Thrones by Johnnie Walker viewing party and there was plenty to keep fans entertained while awaiting the much anticipated first episode, including a trivia contests, photo booth, cocktail bar and Game of Thrones speciality foods.

The array of snacks included cupcakes, flapjacks, croissants, chocolate brownies and fresh fruit skewers.

The venue was decorated with armoury, autumn leaves and fake snow transporting fans to Westeros in the winter.

Nu Metro Scene VIP offered a next-level experience with luxuriously wide reclining and mega screen viewing and the vibe in the cinema was electrifying. It was a surreal feeling experiencing the premiere with a room full of exciting fans, gasping and cheering at the same time.

By 04:00 #GameOfThrones trended in South Africa on social media as the top hashtag, followed by names of popular characters on the show.

Episodes of entire final season are expected to shatter TV rating records globally.

Besides its linear timeslot of 22:00 on Mondays on M-Net episodes of Game of Thrones will become available on MultiChoice's DStv Now Catch Up service as well as on its subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service Showmax that also carried the library carousel of the previous 7 seasons.

The 6-episode season will be followed by a 2-part "making of" documentary feature film that chronicles the production behind-the-scenes of the end of Game of Thrones.

(Photos: Channel24)