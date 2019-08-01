WWE fans will get five months of wrestling mania with a special DStv pop-up channel

Cape Town – MultiChoice is adding a WWE wrestling pop-up channel to DStv for five months from August to the end of December on Channel 128.

The channel that launched on 1 August will be available to DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus and DStv Compact subscribers until 31 December.

DStv Family and DStv Access subscribers will get access to the WWE pop-up channel for three weeks until 21 August.

While WWE is struggling in the United States where it is facing new upcoming competition in the form of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). WWE has increasingly been looking to international markets and new territories like South Africa to grow revenue and attract fans and viewership for its content.

SuperSport took over the WWE licensing rights from e.tv in September 2017 with content being shown on SuperSport channels the past two years.

On the pop-up channel, DStv subscribers will be able to watch weekly Raw (Tuesdays, 02:00), SmackDown Live (Wednesdays, 02:00) and special events like WrestleMania and the upcoming SummerSlam (airing at the same time as in the United States at 01:00 from Monday 12 August).

Other programming will include Total Divas, WWE Vintage, Miz and Mrs, Bottom Line, Afterburn, WWE Main Event and WWE Experience.

"WWE has proved to be a fantastic acquisition for viewers across the continent," says Gideon Khobane, SuperSport CEO. "This is a natural evolution that reflects the excitement and growth around our WWE broadcasts."

Here more details about the various shows:

Total Divas

The reality series is an inside look into the exciting lives of female WWE stars from their work within WWE to their personal lives and includes exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage.

WWE Vintage

Classic matches and memories from the WWE archives.

Miz and Mrs

A reality show about the lives of WWE stars and married couple The Miz and Maryse. Cameras follow them at work and play and include moments from when they become parents for the first time.

Bottom Line

A one-hour, on-camera hosted programme that delivers all the highlights from Raw.

Afterburn

Recaps on all the exciting events taking place every week on SmackDown.

WWE Main Event

Featuring WWE Superstars.

WWE Experience

WWE Experience is produced by WWE and mainly recaps events that took place on Raw and SmackDown Live.