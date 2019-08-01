WWE fans will get five months of wrestling mania with a special DStv pop-up channel

Cape Town – MultiChoice is adding a WWE wrestling pop-up
channel to DStv for five months from August to the end of December on Channel
128.
The channel that launched on 1 August will be available to
DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus and DStv Compact subscribers until 31 December.
DStv Family and DStv Access subscribers will get access to
the WWE pop-up channel for three weeks until 21 August.
While WWE is struggling in the United States where it is
facing new upcoming competition in the form of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). WWE
has increasingly been looking to international markets and new territories like
South Africa to grow revenue and attract fans and viewership for its content.
SuperSport took over the WWE licensing rights from e.tv in
September 2017 with content being shown on SuperSport channels the past two
years.
On the pop-up channel, DStv subscribers will be able to
watch weekly Raw (Tuesdays, 02:00), SmackDown Live (Wednesdays, 02:00) and
special events like WrestleMania and the upcoming SummerSlam (airing at the
same time as in the United States at 01:00 from Monday 12 August).
Other programming will include Total Divas, WWE Vintage, Miz
and Mrs, Bottom Line, Afterburn, WWE Main Event and WWE Experience.
"WWE has proved to be a fantastic acquisition for
viewers across the continent," says Gideon Khobane, SuperSport CEO.
"This is a natural evolution that reflects the excitement and growth
around our WWE broadcasts."
Here more details about the various shows:
Total Divas
The reality series is an inside look into the exciting lives
of female WWE stars from their work within WWE to their personal lives and
includes exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage.
WWE Vintage
Classic matches and memories from the WWE archives.
Miz and Mrs
A reality show about the lives of WWE stars and married
couple The Miz and Maryse. Cameras follow them at work and play and include
moments from when they become parents for the first time.
Bottom Line
A one-hour, on-camera hosted programme that delivers all the
highlights from Raw.
Afterburn
Recaps on all the exciting events taking place every week on
SmackDown.
WWE Main Event
Featuring WWE Superstars.
WWE Experience
WWE Experience is produced by WWE and mainly recaps events
that took place on Raw and SmackDown Live.
