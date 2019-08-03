6 local celebrity couples who have already filed for divorce this year - so far! share this

Cape Town - We're only eight months into 2019, and already several local celebrity separations have shocked fans around the country.

It's not easy to have your relationship in the public eye, especially when going through a traumatic divorce, but these celebrities decided to put rumours to rest and address their separations publicly.

Here are six celebrities who have spoken openly about their divorce this year - so far:

1. Bouwer Bosch and Leandie du Randt

Musician Bouwer Bosch and his wife actress Leandie du Randt ended their three-year marriage in April.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015 in Potchefstroom, announced their separation on social media with identical Instagram posts.

"The decision is grounded in love for each other," they said.

2. Papa Penny and Zinha

After living separately for 19 years, Papa Penny travelled to Mozambique to serve his wife, Zinha with divorce papers.

The encounter, which aired on his reality TV show Papa Penny Ahee!, was not well received by viewers who thought he was flirtatious with Zinha.

There is no bad blood between the two, who share a 21-year old daughter.

3. Claudia Henkel and Orin Roesstorff

Former Miss South Africa Claudia Henkel revealed to Huisgenoot that she and her husband, businessman Orin Roesstorff have separated after tying the knot in 2015.

Claudia did not reveal the reason for the separation but told Huisgenoot that she was going through a "tough time" and that her heart was "sore".

4. Zuluboy and Andiswa Gebashe

Following months of divorce speculations, rapper Mxolisi Majozi - well known as Zuluboy -confirmed his divorce from wife Andiswa Gebashe in February.

The rapper has confirmed divorce speculations to his fans in an exclusive interview with iLanga Langesonto.

According to reports, Zuluboy moved to his home in Durban with his grandmother last year, to mend his broken heart.

WATCH ZULUBOY TALK ABOUT HIS THEN-WIFE AND KIDS HERE:

5. Lira and Robin Kohl

South African singer Lira announced in July that she and her husband, Robin Kohl, who is also her manager, had separated.

Robin and Lira were married for over nine years.

Although the couple did not confirm that divorce was on the table, but The Voice SA coach said they were living separately while deciding on the future of their marriage.

6. Nhlanhla Nciza and TK Nciza

After 15 years together singer Nhlanhla Nciza and music producer TK Nciza announced their split in June.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Nhlanhla thanked TK for the "support" they had "given each other over the years."

"We shall remain on good terms and continue our endeavour to be great and exemplary parents to our children," the 41-year-old captioned her post.