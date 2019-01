7 loved-up local celebrity couples on vacation share this

Cape Town - Local celebrity couples are enjoying their holiday together, and love is in the air this summer!

From Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters taking her American boyfriend Tim Tebow on safari to Lalla Hirayama and Kent Blake spending time on Cape Town's beaches, these celebrities have us green with vacay-envy.

There is no better time for a romantic getaway than over the festive season - relaxing at the pool, and sipping on cocktails. Bliss!

TAKE A LOOK THE SOME HOLIDAY SNAPS HERE:

1. Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow

2. Khanyi Mbau and Tebogo Lerole

3. Clint Brink and Steffi van Wyk

4. Kelly Khumalo and Chad da Don

5. Melinda Bam and Adriaan Bergh

6. Letoya Makhene and Priviledge Mangezi