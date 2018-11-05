Gigi Lamayne after alleged suicide attempt: ‘Depression don’t win’ share this

Cape Town - Rapper Gigi Lamayne’s spine-chilling – since deleted – tweet left her fans fearing the worst over the weekend.

In the tweet which was captured by parody account @AdvBarryRoux, the Ice-cream hitmaker wrote her birthdate alongside Saturday’s date which led to many believing that the 24-year-old rapper was feeling suicidal.

SEE THE TWEET HERE:





According to reports, Rashid Kay who co-hosts a show with Gigi on Slikour On life, confirmed that Gigi had been admitted to hospital and was in a stable condition.

Speaking to DRUM, PR practitioner for Ambitious Entertainment Kgadi Mothotse refused to confirm whether Gigi had attempted to commit suicide and said they were focusing on the rapper’s health.

“We have no comment for the media at the moment as we are busy trying to sort out Gigi’s health and well-being before involving the media," she said.

Taking to Twitter to reassure her fans that she was okay, Gigi posted a picture with the words "Depression don’t win" written can be seen in what looks like a hospital bed on Monday morning.

"Awake. Wasn’t time huh...," she captioned the tweet.

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

Messages from fans wishing her a speedy recovery have been pouring in on social media. Including one from Arts and Culture minister, Nathi Mthethwa.

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

Do you need help?

For a suicidal emergency call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group on 0800 567 567. Their 24-hour helpline is 0800 12 13 14.