Belindé Bella Schreuder is ethereal in protea-inspired Miss Grand International national costume

Cape Town - 23-year-old Belindé Bella Schreuder is vying for the Miss Grand International 2019 crown - and we couldn't be prouder!

The prestigious pageant is currently underway in Venezuela, with the winner being announced on Friday, 25 October.

The contestants arrived earlier this month, and have already partaken in several interviews, activities and preliminary competitions which will all contribute to their overall score. (see the full schedule here)

Public Relations graduate, Belindé who hails from Centurion (Gauteng) took the stage in a protea-inspired gown created by Heinrich Greyling on Monday.



The blonde beauty made the flower crown and boots herself.

Sharing a photo of her costume on Instagram, she wrote: "About two months of hard work and endless sleepless nights for that 5 minute on stage made it worth it."

WATCH PART OF THE NATION COSTUME COMPETITION HERE:

The public can vote for Belindé by downloading theStar Phone app, available on Android and IOS. (MGI event, search for South Africa)

The delegate who receives the most votes will automatically advance to the top 10.

TAKE A LOOK AT MORE NATIONAL COSTUMES HERE:

1. India





2. Venezuela

3. Brazil





4. Puerto Rico

5. Peru

6. Netherlands

7. Mauritius

8. Germany

9. Canada

10. Paraguay

