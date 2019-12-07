PICS: Zozibini Tunzi walks the runway during the Miss Universe preliminary and national costume competition share this





Cape Town - Miss South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi walked the runway along with 89 other countries during the Miss Universe 2019 preliminary and national costume competition in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday.

The preliminary competition included an evening gown and swimsuit portion, as well as the national costume competition.

Twenty contestants will be selected to go through to the final stage of the competition following the preliminary rounds. This year, the viewers also have a chance to pick their favourite.

WATCH ZOZIBINI INTRODUCE HERSELF HERE:

26-year-old Zozibini Tunzi made the country proud when she walked down the runway with grace, as the crowd clapped and cheered for the public relations graduate.

ALSO READ: Here's how Miss Universe will be chosen

The final stages of the competition will be held on Sunday at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States, where Catriona Gray of the Philippines will crown her successor. HERE ARE FOUR PHOTOS FROM THE BIG NIGHT: 1. 2. 3. 4.

Compiled by Graye Morkel.