Afrikaans pop singer confesses to sending naughty pic to woman other than his wife share this

Johannesburg - A popular Afrikaans pop singer has taken to Facebook to confess sending a picture of him in his underpants to a woman other than his wife.

Jay du Plessis, known professionally as Jay and once a member of Afrikaans boy band Eden, wrote his late-night confession, in Afrikaans, on Friday night.

"So I have made the mistake of the year and sent a pic of myself in my underwear to another woman. I truly regret this, I’m confessing this so that no one gossips about it. I feel like a dog and I hope that I can fix this in the rest of the time God has given me," he wrote.

Du Plessis is married and has four sons. His wife and sons appear on his Facebook page cover picture.

Account hacked?

Du Plessis’ confession elicited disparate responses from his fans, with some speculating that his Facebook account had been hacked, while others praised him for being honest.

"Until Jay issues a media statement, I’m not buying this. I think his Facebook page has been hacked or his phone was stolen or something," Elke Emmenis commented.

Wilma Zwiegelaar wrote that this had to be some kind of joke.

To this, Du Plessis replied: "Not a joke at all. I take responsibility and will try my best to fix this."

The post had received in excess of 500 comments and more than 600 responses by Saturday afternoon.

His Facebook pages is liked by a few shy of 150 000 people.

Du Plessis won the ATKV Crescendo singing competition in 2001 with Joe Niemand, who is now a popular Afrikaans gospel artist.

Du Plessis the joined Eden before pursuing a solo career. He is an award-winning and platinum-selling artist who has been nominated for a SAMA on two occasions.

'Your kids need you'

A fan, Elisna Kelly, commented that Du Plessis had a "beautiful wife and little kids who need you".

"Are you sorry about what you did or about being caught? Don't mess up your life. Think about your kids next time," she wrote the singer.

He replied: "I am aware of the embarrassment when she heard about it, but I see no other way forward than to be honest about it and to find a possible solution. It was my weakness, my mistake, and my hard work to be my best again."

On Saturday, it was business as usual for the singer.

He posted: "Tonight [Saturday] I will be in action in Moreesburg. Come join me at the Oesafdans [harvest dance]. #GoodTimes #ThatsHowWeRoll…"

SEE THE TWEET HERE: