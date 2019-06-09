Afrikaans singer Jacques De Coning dies in car accident share this

Cape Town - Afrikaans singer Jacques De Coning died in a car accident on Sunday morning in the Eastern Cape.

Netwerk24 first reported the singer's death on Sunday afternoon, citing a car accident on the R72 between Kenton-on-Sea and Alexandria at around 10:30.

His son, Basil, died five years ago in a car accident in Port Elizabeth.

The Port Elizabeth-born Hendrik Theo Jacques de Coning started his Afrikaans song writing career in 1998 by writing a song for the Griekwa Rugby Team. He achieved fame with the album, Afrikaans My Trots, which achieved gold status after selling more than 100 000 copies.

Known for his versions of FAK-songs, his debut album, Kaniklani, delivered hits ranging from Girl Van Die Klein-Karoo, Kom Dans Met My, Boerereggae and Jannie Mag Nie Koor Sing Nie.



As singer and songwriter, his music spanned several genres ranging from pop and rock to so-called "boeremusiek-reggae," widening the scope of modern-day Afrikaans music.

He also ran the family's restaurant, Bushmans Bar and Grill, in Kenton-on-Sea with his wife, Lynn.





