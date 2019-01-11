From Matthew Mole performing to a glittering diamond ring – Here are all the super-cute details about Demi-Leigh’s engagement share this

Cape Town - It was like a scene from a fairytale when Tim Tebow went down on one knee and popped the question to former Miss Universe and South Africa’s darling, Demi-Leigh Nel Peters.

“Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you! @timtebow,” gushed Demi on Instagram, posting pictures of the romantic proposal.

Quite the charmer, the former professional American football quarterback and now a baseball outfielder for major-league team the New York Mets pulled out all the stops to make the proposal special for the queen of his heart.

In a romantic setting at the Tebow family farm in Jackson, Florida on Wednesday, 9 January, Tim presented Demi with a whopping 7,25-carat diamond ring, People reports.

Tim secretly flew Demi’s parents – her father and stepmother, Bennie and Elzabé Peters, as well as her mother and stepfather, Anne-Mari and Johan Steenkamp – to Florida to witness the occasion.

To top it all he also flew out some of Demi’s closest friends and asked South African muso Mathew Mole to perform her favourite song as he popped the big question.

“The queen got her king,” said Demi’s friend, Miss SA stylist and pageant coach Werner Wessels.

“Couldn’t be happier for these two! @timtebow @demileighnp,” said Tim’s sister Katie on social media.

Bennie also took to Instagram to congratulate the newly engaged pair.

“Congratulations Demi and Timmy on this big step in your lives! What a privilege to share this joyous occasion with you,” he posted. “Best wishes for a blessed future. We love you lots!!!”

The pair started dating in April last year after meeting through the non-profit Tim Tebow Foundations’ beacon event, Night to Shine.

The sports star visited Demi in South Africa over Christmas and got to spend time with her family in their home towns, Sedgefield in the Western Cape and Potchefstroom in North-West.

The two flew back to the US before New Year to spend time with Tim’s family.

“I think his family, especially his parents, are such warm, welcoming people," Demi said in an exclusive interview with YOU magazine published late last year.

“In Afrikaans you’d say they’re ‘ons tipe mense’ [‘our type of people’] and that’s exactly how I felt when I met them, when I met his siblings. It’s been really wonderful to get to know them.”

Demi plans to visit South Africa next month.

Congratulations to the happy couple!