Amor Vittone to appeal Joost court ruling 'until death'
14 minutes ago
Amor Vittone, Joost van der Westhuizen (Photo: Gallo)
Cape Town - Local Afrikaans singer Amor Vittone has released an official statement following a court's decision that she would only inherit a TV set from her estranged husband Joost van der Westhuizen.
Judge Hans Fabricius on Monday ruled in the High Court in Pretoria that van der Westhuizen's 2015 will would be declared his true testament. (Read the full story here)
Former Springbok scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen died in 2017 after losing his battle with motor neuron disease.
The statement was released by a third party on Vittone's Instagram page, accompanied by the quote: "F-E-A-R has two meanings: Forget Everything and Run or Face Everything and Rise. The choice is yours."
According to the statement, even though Vittone lost the court case, her children remain her rock and for them, she will "appeal until death."
Responding to negative remarks made by the public following the court ruling the statement reads; "The High Court ruled today that Amor Vittone lost her case. And to fan the flames, there were many people who blamed her for not even bothering to be present in the courtroom during the verdict."
"Although this matter is important to Amor, it was more important for her to be with her children today. Kylie and Jordan are writing exams. And she has given her children all the attention, because not only do they come first in her life, that's also the reason why she fights her fingers to the bone in court."
The statement further states that even though Vittone's children excel in sport, "their dad leaves them with nothing" and continues; "Why should her children go through this trauma."
According to the statement the Van der Westhuizen family have no contact with the children and have expressed no interest in their sport or their lives.
Pieter van der Westhuizen, elder brother of Van der Westhuizen, said the family is satisfied that justice has been served.
"I’m happy. Very happy. Now I can finally say I’d honoured my promise to my brother," a visibly relieved Pieter, 49, told YOU on Monday after the court verdict.
"I maintain we’re not the ones who’ve ‘won’. It was never our fight. We were there to fulfil Joost’s last wishes and those were that the money should go to his children and only his children."
READ AMORE'S FULL STATEMENT HERE:
Vir Amor is Bloed dikker as litigasie Amor Vittone het dalk op los klippe vandag haar hofsaak verloor, maar haar kinders bly steeds haar rots. En vir hulle gaan sy nou appeleer tot die dood. Want bloed is dikker as litigasie. Mense is geneig om ‘n ding nie te sien soos dit is nie, maar soos hulle is. Kom ek, as ‘n buitestaande, kleur gou die prentjie vir jou in. En dan, wanneer jy die geheelbeeld sien, besluit of jy om die eerste een te gaan wees wat ‘n klip gaan optel en teruggooi. Die hooggeregshof het vandag beslis dat Amor Vittone haar saak verloor het. En om die vuur aan te blaas, was daar menige mense wat haar blameer het dat sy nie eers die moeite gedoen het om in persoon in die hofsaal te sit tydens die uitspraak nie. Indien jy dalk nie veel weet hoe ‘n hof werk nie, kom ons begin met die wit kruit op die swartbord; Eerstens, is hierdie ‘n siviele saak en nie ‘n strafsaak nie, wat beteken dat die klient se advokaat namens hom of haar in die hof argumenteer. Jy hóéf nie daar te wees nie! En, alhoewel hierdie saak vir Amor belangrik is, was dit belangriker vir haar om vandag by haar kinders te wees. Kylie en Jordan skryf eksamen. Dis bloktyd en sy het al haar aandag aan haar kinders gegee, want nie net kom hulle eerste in haar lewe nie, dis ook die rede hoekom sy tot in die hof haar vingers kaal baklei vir hulle. Plaas jouself in hierdie prentjie: Jy het twee kinders. Kylie (12) ry perd vir die SA span en gaan volgende jaar dalk aan die Olimpiese Spele deelneem. Perde, perdryklasse, toerusting ens. kom nie pasella nie. Dan, Jordan (14) wat gehoorgestremd is en spesiale tuisonderrig moet ontvang, blink uit in Sokker en is gekies as “Goalkeeper of the year” vir die Gauteng RCFOA span. Nes hul pa, uitblinkers in sport, maar nou los hul pa hul met niks. Amor (47) probeer sterk staan, maar husse het ore en dis wat haar hart erger breek. Hoekom moet haar kinders deur hierdie trauma gaan. Sy self sal nie gaan lê, maar ‘n kind bly ‘n kind en verdien nie hierdie trauma nie. Wel, wat intterressant is, is dat die Van der Westhuizens (die teenkant in die hofsaak) eerstens geen kontak met die kinders het of belangstel in hul sport en lewe nie, en nou ook ‘n hofs
(Photos: Gallo Images)